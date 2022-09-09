ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

PHOTOS: Mechanicsville High School NJROTC students place 2,977 American flags for 9/11 victims

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Mechanicsville High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars for a special occasion on Friday to remember the victims of 9/11.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the students placed 2,977 American flags in front of the high school to honor all those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Patriot Day ceremonies held across Richmond in commemoration of 9/11

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Scroll to see photos from Friday’s event below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wBxb_0hoyYmq800
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOEWu_0hoyYmq800
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQLYn_0hoyYmq800
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivKqS_0hoyYmq800
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbKGX_0hoyYmq800
Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News
