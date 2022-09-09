PHOTOS: Mechanicsville High School NJROTC students place 2,977 American flags for 9/11 victims

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Mechanicsville High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars for a special occasion on Friday to remember the victims of 9/11.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the students placed 2,977 American flags in front of the high school to honor all those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Scroll to see photos from Friday’s event below.

