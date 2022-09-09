Read full article on original website
Related
Lee Jung-Jae From "Squid Game" Became The First Asian Star To Win The Emmy For Best Actor In A Drama Series
He is the first Asian star to win Best Actor in a Drama Series AND the first actor from a non-English show to ever win at the Emmys.
Kaley Cuoco Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
21 Extremely Pure Things That Happened At The 2022 Emmy Awards
So many sweet celeb friendships!
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album Between 1&2 topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts. According to the report, the girl band's new album took ninth place on Billboard's main album...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's How The Cast Of "Barbershop" Has Changed Two Decades After The Movie Premiered
It's a big anniversary for the Barbershop crew.
EpicStream
New York, NY
816
Followers
0
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT
Epicstream.com is your one stop source for all things Fantasy & Sci-Fi! Movies, television, video games, comic books, we cover it all! Our purpose is to bring you fresh daily content on the latest Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Gaming news, as well as entertaining quizzes, lists, videos & trailers, comics, and reviews.https://epicstream.com
Comments / 0