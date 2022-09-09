Read full article on original website
Maine Mother & Son Have Been Arrested on Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges
According to a press release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, a Maine mother and son, as well as multiple others, have been taken into custody and charged with several drug crimes following the execution of a search warrant. The release said that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with...
Maine Mom Needs Your Help Finding Bag Of Son’s Medical Supplies
A Central Maine mother needs our help in locating a bag belonging to her son. According to WGME, Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted on Facebook that her son, who has Type 1 Diabetes, has lost a bag containing his insulin pump and insulin. The total value of the contents of the bag are about $1,500.
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
BREAKING: Augusta Police Respond to Terror Threat Video Against St Michael School
According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, officers responded to an incident where an apparent video had been made of a student making threats of terror against some staff members at St Michael School. Police say that because the incident was reported immediately, they were able to...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
talkofthesound.com
3 Mount Vernon Men Arrested for Armed Robbery of Food Delivery Driver in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 14, 2022) — The men drove to White Plains after taking $50 and some jewelry, were tracked by their license plate, and were taken into custody soon thereafter. Two guns, including a ghost gun with an extended magazine, were found in the vehicle. Arrested:. Andrew...
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week
Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot
Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
Two Sisters From Maine Do CPR And Save a Child Who Had Drowned at a Campground
It was a frightening weekend for several people at a popular New England campground that fortunately ended with the successful rescue of a small child. According to WGME 13, a pair of sisters from Maine were vacationing at New Hampshire's popular Adventurebound Campground in the town of New Hampton. While...
