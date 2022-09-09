ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Society
County
Franklin County, ME
92 Moose

Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine

People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Family#Wmtw#Police
92 Moose

VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine

What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
92 Moose

Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week

Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot

Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine

For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy