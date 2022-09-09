ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

NBC Off-Cycle Pilots Update: ‘The Irrational’ Gets Additional Scripts & More

NBC is getting close to making decisions to its remaining three off-cycle pilots. Drama The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin is putting together a mini-room to produce a couple of backup scripts ordered by the network, I have learned. It is a good sign for the project as I hear the pilot was well received internally, with Martin, a bona fide NBC star from his Law & Order days, getting high marks. I hear the option on the cast are up in late October, so pickup decision is expected by then. The Untitled Mike Daniels drama, aka Adam and Eva, is on...
UPI News

Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Comedians Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers have new comedy specials coming to Hulu. FX said in a press release Tuesday that both specials will premiere Thursday on Hulu. Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind is Berlant's first solo standup special and was filmed in 2019. The...
