Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #63 is preparing for take-off with 94 veterans on board. There will be two Korean-era Veterans and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will be on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The veterans will spend the...
6 Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond locations on initial closure list
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bed Bath & Beyond has posted a list of the first 56 stores it will close on the company's investors page, and Quincy is not on the initial list. The six retailer locations in Illinois slated to close are in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, Carbondale, Joliet, and Bourbonnais.
Controlled burn in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a controlled burn in Chatham. The propane burn will be on Wednesday, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. in the field behind Glenwood Intermediate School. The Chatham Fire Department will be parked on school property during the burn.
Illinois fall trout fishing season opens Oct. 15
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 15, at 59 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state. An early opportunity at select trout sites, the fall catch-and-release fishing season, will open Oct. 1. Trout may not be kept during the catch-and-release...
You can now volunteer for the ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The hour-long orientation to volunteer starts at 5:30 p.m. on September 14 and it will be held at the ALPLM library building. The event will spell out how to join the team...
Chatham Police K9 Bella passed away
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Retired Chatham Police Department (CPD) K9 Bella has passed away. Bella was 13 years old and served the community for 7 years with her partner, James "JR" Richards. Bella began working with the CPD in 2010 and retired in 2017. Bella was a big part...
District 186 and the Springfield Education Association will hire a mediator for contracts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the new school year now underway, District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are going back to the bargaining table over their teacher contracts. District 186 and the SEA have been back and forth for months over the new teacher contracts. The district...
$150,000 in grants coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will be receiving $150,00 in grants to support downtown Springfield. The funding is to help the city and economic development organizations develop and create plans to foster relationships with businesses. “This funding will give the city additional support to maximize opportunities to invest in...
Springfield streets closed due to water repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — MacArthur Boulevard will be closed between Monroe and Washington Streets for water service replacement on Monday. A detour route will be posted and lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete. Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should...
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
Heartland Continuum of Care has a new plan to end homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new plan to address homelessness in Springfield was recently released by the Heartland Continuum of Care. The Heartland Continuum of Care's goal is to reduce homelessness to a functional zero by 2028. The plan sets out to help the homeless issue by creating safe...
ISP K9 receives new vest
PESOTUM, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police K9 Odin has received a new protective vest. The vest is a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest was a donation from the Vested Interest in K9, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
COVID-19 requirements eased for unvaccinated school, childcare workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — School and childcare workers in Illinois who are not vaccinated will no longer be required to test twice weekly for COVID-19. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the change on Thursday as part of the state's plan to unwind COVID-19 executive orders. He said the decision was made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
Governor Pritzker updates COVID-19 testing guidelines for school and childcare workers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Unvaccinated school employees no longer need to take weekly COVID-19 tests. It's another step back to pre-COVID rules. Governor Pritzker updated testing requirements this morning. Now employees at schools and childcare facilities will no longer have to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. This is part...
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care, and other services for migrants who have been arriving in recent weeks. More than 500 asylum...
Railroad strike avoided
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
Police reminding people do not drink and drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are reminding people to drive sober or get pulled over. The Decatur Police Department says there were 28 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests during the Labor Day Holiday. “As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists and pedestrians,” said Sergeant...
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
