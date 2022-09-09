ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Lane reductions near Mt. Rose to begin this Sunday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lane traffic on Mt. Rose Highway for an improvement project this Sunday. The closures could cause delays of up to 30 minutes and will last until late September from the Tahoe Meadows area to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village.
Record-Courier

The Sept. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Increased activity on the Mosquito Fire sent smoke pouring into the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley with hazardous conditions continuing into this morning. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School have closed due to poor air quality in the Basin for Monday. All other Douglas County schools are open today.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Safety first: South Lake Tahoe taking path to zero fatalities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The intersection at Lake Tahoe Boulevard and the entrance to the gated residential section of Tahoe Meadows got a face lift on Wednesday with larger flashing stop signs positioned to stop bikes and scooters from crossing in front of vehicles entering and exiting the property. A third stop sign will be added to the exit of the community.
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 8-11: Keep your eyes on the road

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 8-11, 2022. September 8. Prepared...
Record-Courier

River campground proposal shelved

An RV campground proposed for county land near the East Fork of the Carson River was shelved by members of the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board last week. The campground was proposed in a feasibility study, which the board accepted, but halted any further work on the idea.
2news.com

Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks

Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
KOLO TV Reno

Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According Cal Fire reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.According to the Placer County Sheriff, 11,117 people have been evacuated, with 5,901 of those residing in Placer County. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.The fire, which started near the...
calculatedriskblog.com

Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in August

With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
