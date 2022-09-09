Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
KOLO TV Reno
Lane reductions near Mt. Rose to begin this Sunday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lane traffic on Mt. Rose Highway for an improvement project this Sunday. The closures could cause delays of up to 30 minutes and will last until late September from the Tahoe Meadows area to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village.
Sierra Sun
Unhealthy, hazardous air quality to persist at Lake Tahoe; Thunderstorms possible Monday
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Lake Tahoe air quality continues to be impacted by the Mosquito Fire that continues to burn west of the basin. Air quality all around the lake Monday morning is unhealthy to hazardous except for a small pocket on the West Shore and in Truckee where some sensors are showing good to moderate.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Increased activity on the Mosquito Fire sent smoke pouring into the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley with hazardous conditions continuing into this morning. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School have closed due to poor air quality in the Basin for Monday. All other Douglas County schools are open today.
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
KCRA.com
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Safety first: South Lake Tahoe taking path to zero fatalities
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The intersection at Lake Tahoe Boulevard and the entrance to the gated residential section of Tahoe Meadows got a face lift on Wednesday with larger flashing stop signs positioned to stop bikes and scooters from crossing in front of vehicles entering and exiting the property. A third stop sign will be added to the exit of the community.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 8-11: Keep your eyes on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 8-11, 2022. September 8. Prepared...
Record-Courier
River campground proposal shelved
An RV campground proposed for county land near the East Fork of the Carson River was shelved by members of the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board last week. The campground was proposed in a feasibility study, which the board accepted, but halted any further work on the idea.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Local man identified in fatal rollover crash Sunday on Pioneer Trail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A single car crash this weekend claimed the life of South Lake Tahoe 34-year-old Andrew Ruiz Perez. California Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Pioneer Trail at Golden Bear Trail. CHP said Antelope resident Diana...
2news.com
Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks
Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
Smoke causes prep sports cancellations around Lake Tahoe
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured into the Lake Tahoe Basin on Friday afternoon, forcing the postponement of football games and more prep sports at some of the surrounding higher elevation sites. The Lowry at South Tahoe football game scheduled for Friday night at South Lake Tahoe was canceled as the air quality quickly diminished...
'It changed in the blink of an eye': Smoke from California's Mosquito Fire races over Nevada
The Reno-Sparks area will remain under a Stage 2 Emergency Episode for at least another 48 hours as the air quality continues to worsen.
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire calms some, but 11,000 remain evacuated from Northern California foothills
Activity on the Mosquito Fire grew less extreme over the weekend, but the sprawling wildfire continues to displace more than 11,000 residents of Placer and El Dorado counties as it burns in the foothills east of Sacramento. The fire, which began last Tuesday evening along Mosquito Road near Oxbow Reservoir...
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According Cal Fire reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.According to the Placer County Sheriff, 11,117 people have been evacuated, with 5,901 of those residing in Placer County. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.The fire, which started near the...
calculatedriskblog.com
Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in August
With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
