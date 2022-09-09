Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Comments / 0