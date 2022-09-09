Read full article on original website
Related
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
LIST: Most popular fast food in Honolulu
Yelp came out with their list of popular fast-food eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t Miss These Halloween Events on O‘ahu
It’s the spooky season, so to celebrate all things Halloween and frightening, we’ve rounded up a list of haunted houses, pumpkin patches, spine-chilling tours and more. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be adding to the list as information becomes available. Waimānalo Country Farms’ Fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under new pilot program, Hawaii high schoolers can apply for free county bus passes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced a pilot program Monday to expand transportation options to high school students across the four counties amid a school bus driver shortage. “We’ve unfortunately had to suspend and consolidate routes on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island and here on Oahu,” said DOE...
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters hike Koko Head to honor the lives lost on 9/11
Firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department hiked Koko Head this morning on Sunday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who passed during the attack on 9/11.
KITV.com
Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand. Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
KITV.com
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Aloha Festivals kicks off their month-long festivities
Aloha Festivals kicked off its month-long of festivities with the Royal Court Investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. at the Royal Hawaiian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Furry friends attend Aloha Pet & Family Fair
Family and friends gathered this weekend in Ward Village with their pets and experienced the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported an outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu DPP resignations are concerning for construction industry, City Council chair
Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting enforces zoning laws and oversees planning on Oʻahu. However, changes to the permitting process at DPP have led to further delays and a backlog of commercial and residential projects. "Recent experience, certainly it has been a challenge," said Katie MacNeil, principal architect at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
City launches $3M agriculture grant program
The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million Agriculture Grants program, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Friday. The program, which will provide up to 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will kick off on Monday at noon, and farmers, ranchers and growers will have until Oct. 20 to apply.
KITV.com
New Kaneohe restaurant moves into former Dean's Drive Inn location
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -A Kaneohe restaurant made its new home in the former Dean's Drive Inn location. Cafe Kalawe, owned by the husband and wife team, Raymond and Kalawe, moved their tiny restaurant from Kawa Street down the street on William Henry Road.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD, EMS outfit first responders with body armor amid increase in active threat calls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters were issued bulletproof vests and other protective gear last month so they can move in during active threat situations sooner to treat the wounded. A total of 307 sets were purchased using federal grant money. Honolulu EMS purchased about 200 sets last year for their...
Comments / 0