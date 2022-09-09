Read full article on original website
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Leasing activity in Livingston Town Center heats up with 3 new signings
Three recent leases in Livingston Town Center include a fitness concept, a spa and a smoothie bowl shop, according to a Monday announcement from Azarian Realty Co., the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the Livingston property. The 65,000-square-foot, open-air town center offers ample and convenient street-level parking in addition...
Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project
In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
Kislak sells Milton Terrace, 20-unit apartment property in Plainfield
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. on Thursday said it recently sold a 20-unit multifamily property at 1251 Milton Place in Plainfield for an undisclosed price. Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, Milton Terrace Holdings, to whom she previously sold the property. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood procured the purchaser, which was not disclosed.
Play explores Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad
Speranza Theatre Company presents “Walk By The Way Of The Moon,” by Jacqueline Kennedy – a 30-minute family-friendly historical play about Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad. This show will tour to parks throughout Hudson County in September 2022. All performances are free and open...
Ariel Oversees Sale of Staten Island Shopping Center
Ariel Property Advisors has been retained exclusively to market for sale West Shore Plaza, a 255,000 SF retail shopping center situated on 17.86 acres at 1745 South. Avenue, just off the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island. An Ariel team comprised of Sean R. Kelly, Partner, Victor Sozio, Founding Partner,...
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Bayonne art gallery rallies public support ahead of zoning hearing
The last art gallery in Bayonne is looking for public support ahead of a zoning hearing that may determine its future. The Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street is owned by curator and artist Emma Louise. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Emma Louise described the precarious situation the art gallery finds itself in after operating without issue in Bayonne for four years so far.
Concern as corporations buy up NYC real estate
NEW YORK - While the East Village is one of New York City's trendiest neighborhoods, it has become part of a new trend some here would prefer to skip. Corporations have been buying up portions of the East Village, the most recent examples are two connected buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St.
Mayor Adams orders NYC agencies to cut budgets amid spending requests from City Council, unions
Mayor Eric Adams is asking all municipal agencies to cut spending over the next two years. The call for cuts comes as some city agencies have been struggling to deliver critical services amid an ongoing exodus of city workers and difficulty hiring. [ more › ]
Secaucus approves bonds for senior center, swim center improvements
Secaucus has approved a multi-million dollar bond ordinance for various improvements across town, which will include more funds for the new senior center. The $6,535,000 ordinance was adopted at a Town Council meeting in late August, after it was introduced in July. The ordinance includes funds for the completion of...
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
3K ‘Walk Cancer Away’ event set for September 25
On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event in honor of James N. Rentas is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!
North Bergen grants 30-year tax exemption to redeveloper of parkfront land
North Bergen has approved a long-term tax exemption for a redeveloper of a prime piece of real estate opposite of Braddock Park on Bergenline Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners have adopted an ordinance that approves and authorizes a financial agreement between the township and 8619 Holding Company, LLC for a term of 30 years at its September 7 meeting after it was introduced in August.
Retired NYC municipal workers enraged by Mayor Adams’ bid to recruit City Council in Medicare Advantage battle: ‘It’s a betrayal’
Mayor Adams’ administration is leaning on the City Council to amend a local law as part of a long-running effort to shift thousands of retired municipal workers into a controversial, cost-cutting Medicare plan — infuriating retirees who maintain that such a switch would wreck their health coverage. The administration’s push to enroll the city’s roughly 250,000 eligible retirees in a so-called ...
Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown
It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
State agency approves new public schools for Jersey City, West New York
Jersey City and West New York have been approved for new schools to ease overcrowding, officials with the state agency that funds new schools for the 31 neediest districts announced. The West New York school district will get a preK -through-Grade 5 school that could accommodate 500 students, while Jersey...
