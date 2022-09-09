ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

therealdeal.com

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Leasing activity in Livingston Town Center heats up with 3 new signings

Three recent leases in Livingston Town Center include a fitness concept, a spa and a smoothie bowl shop, according to a Monday announcement from Azarian Realty Co., the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the Livingston property. The 65,000-square-foot, open-air town center offers ample and convenient street-level parking in addition...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project

In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Milton Terrace, 20-unit apartment property in Plainfield

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. on Thursday said it recently sold a 20-unit multifamily property at 1251 Milton Place in Plainfield for an undisclosed price. Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, Milton Terrace Holdings, to whom she previously sold the property. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood procured the purchaser, which was not disclosed.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Government
Hoboken, NJ
Business
City
Hoboken, NJ
rew-online.com

Ariel Oversees Sale of Staten Island Shopping Center

Ariel Property Advisors has been retained exclusively to market for sale West Shore Plaza, a 255,000 SF retail shopping center situated on 17.86 acres at 1745 South. Avenue, just off the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island. An Ariel team comprised of Sean R. Kelly, Partner, Victor Sozio, Founding Partner,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne art gallery rallies public support ahead of zoning hearing

The last art gallery in Bayonne is looking for public support ahead of a zoning hearing that may determine its future. The Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street is owned by curator and artist Emma Louise. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Emma Louise described the precarious situation the art gallery finds itself in after operating without issue in Bayonne for four years so far.
BAYONNE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Concern as corporations buy up NYC real estate

NEW YORK - While the East Village is one of New York City's trendiest neighborhoods, it has become part of a new trend some here would prefer to skip. Corporations have been buying up portions of the East Village, the most recent examples are two connected buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

3K ‘Walk Cancer Away’ event set for September 25

On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event in honor of James N. Rentas is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen grants 30-year tax exemption to redeveloper of parkfront land

North Bergen has approved a long-term tax exemption for a redeveloper of a prime piece of real estate opposite of Braddock Park on Bergenline Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners have adopted an ordinance that approves and authorizes a financial agreement between the township and 8619 Holding Company, LLC for a term of 30 years at its September 7 meeting after it was introduced in August.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily News

Retired NYC municipal workers enraged by Mayor Adams’ bid to recruit City Council in Medicare Advantage battle: ‘It’s a betrayal’

Mayor Adams’ administration is leaning on the City Council to amend a local law as part of a long-running effort to shift thousands of retired municipal workers into a controversial, cost-cutting Medicare plan — infuriating retirees who maintain that such a switch would wreck their health coverage. The administration’s push to enroll the city’s roughly 250,000 eligible retirees in a so-called ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
SECAUCUS, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

