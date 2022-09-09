ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

recordpatriot.com

Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Auburn man arrested for breaking into convenience store

A 40-year-old Auburn man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking into a convenience store that morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Friday troopers for the Michigan State Police responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo's Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St., according to MSP in a recent press release.
AUBURN, MI
WLNS

One injured in East Lansing shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing

UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November, but the ignition source remains a question. The explosion killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman and damaged 30 nearby homes. “They did...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away

Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.) Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

I-75 SB left lane blocked due to crash

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — I-75 south bound's left lane is blocked near I-69 exit 117 Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Monday around 3:00 p.m. that a crash occurred on I-75. There is no new information at this time on the severity of the crash or how...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wild941.com

Florida Man Arrested For Messing With 14-Year-Old’s Meds

Coming out of Flagler County, a Florida man is going to be serving some time for messing with a young teenager’s medication. According to WFLA, the county’s sheriff’s office has been investigating the matter since 2019. A mom accused 57-year-old Craig Ripple, of messing with her teenagers medication, & removing capsules, along with other weird behavior.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
MLive.com

Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022

Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI

