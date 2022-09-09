Read full article on original website
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
Man testifies he saw close friend gunned down in Saginaw after being shot himself
SAGINAW, MI — On a spring evening on Saginaw’s West Side, some friends were conversing when two strangers approached. After a brief discussion, one of the strangers opened fire with a handgun, killing one man and wounding another. Such was the account shared by the surviving victim during...
Police: 31 bullet casings found after East Lansing shooting
Police said they were sent to the 300 block of M.A.C. Ave. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots being fired.
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In Fenton (Tyrone Township, MI)
Deputies reported a two-car crash in Fenton on Friday around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro crashed with a Chevrolet Silverado during an [..]
Auburn man arrested for breaking into convenience store
A 40-year-old Auburn man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking into a convenience store that morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Friday troopers for the Michigan State Police responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo's Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St., according to MSP in a recent press release.
Two from Lansing arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
Police said they made the arrests after a traffic stop led them to investigate further.
One injured in East Lansing shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect who is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets. State police troopers were sent to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St. in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 9 about 1:35 a.m.
2 men arrested after crashing stolen Camaros
Two 19-year-old men were taken into custody after crashing a pair of stolen Camaros from a General Motors facility. The GM Grand River Plant has become a popular target. Nine people were arrested for stealing five Camaros from the facility in May.
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing
UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
Investigators: Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November, but the ignition source remains a question. The explosion killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman and damaged 30 nearby homes. “They did...
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.) Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from...
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
I-75 SB left lane blocked due to crash
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — I-75 south bound's left lane is blocked near I-69 exit 117 Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Monday around 3:00 p.m. that a crash occurred on I-75. There is no new information at this time on the severity of the crash or how...
Florida Man Arrested For Messing With 14-Year-Old’s Meds
Coming out of Flagler County, a Florida man is going to be serving some time for messing with a young teenager’s medication. According to WFLA, the county’s sheriff’s office has been investigating the matter since 2019. A mom accused 57-year-old Craig Ripple, of messing with her teenagers medication, & removing capsules, along with other weird behavior.
Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022
Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
