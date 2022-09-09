Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker unveils bills designed to make electric vehicles more affordable
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled a package of bills designed to make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable. Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) says the bills would “help target the cost barriers that prevent broader adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.”. According to Ciresi, the bills would...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania election laws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Government Committee advanced three election-related bills when lawmakers returned to the capitol on Monday. All the bills now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 34 would regulate the transportation of ballots with a “cargo securement procedure” using a transportation...
Times News
Carbon tolls the bell for those lost on 9/11
It has been 21 years since that fateful day when America was rocked by terrorism as numerous people hijacked jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, Carbon County residents, emergency responders, and various officials gathered to remember those who lost their...
Times News
Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group led by Stephen Miller, Mark Meadows sues Lehigh Co. over ballot drop-off boxes
For second time in a year, the county finds itself in lawsuit over ballots. The post Group led by Stephen Miller, Mark Meadows sues Lehigh Co. over ballot drop-off boxes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Times News
Officials says Carbon getting soaked by water authorities
A Carbon County official says it is time to look at water authorities in lieu of tax rates that he says are too low. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved the distribution of $20,357.59 from the city of Bethlehem to two school districts, the county and three townships as payment on property owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority.
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council conducted the following business last week:. • Budget workshop meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Oct. 18, and Nov. 15 at the borough hall. The meetings will be open to the public. • Council tabled a change to the parking ordinance for campers on...
Times News
Lehighton UVO vows to never forget
It was a day to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their fellow Americans on Saturday in Lehighton. “The Lehighton UVO will continue to bring this program every year as a moment that we can sit, reflect, and remember,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kevin “Spike” Long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gracedale ‘operational study’ a waste of tax dollars. Facility already on right track. | Opinion
Northampton County Council at its Sept. 1 meeting introduced an ordinance to conduct a comprehensive operational study of Gracedale Nursing Home. It appears they will vote on it at their next meeting on Thursday. The members of county council have chosen an odd moment to launch a “study: of Gracedale....
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
WFMZ-TV Online
Transgender policy not needed, Northampton Area school board says
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium. Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA Governor Race: Mastriano’s disputed dissertation made public
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university has quietly made public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about a legendary World War I hero, including six pages of recently added corrections that, in some cases, do not appear to fix anything. Researchers who have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into U.S. Army Sgt. Alvin C. […]
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
WOLF
Monroe County fighting against voter fraud
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Monroe County is stepping up election security in an effort to make sure the election is fair honest and represents the choices of voters. During the general election, law enforcement will be throughout the county keeping an eye out for fraud - surveillance, tips and in-person investigation will be used as tactics to deter such actions.
Times News
Carbon shoots down 6% raises
The Carbon County Commissioners nixed several motions from last week’s salary board meeting that would have given several employees 6% raises, citing a case out of Monroe that allowed the motions to be overturned. On Thursday, the commissioners, in 2-1 votes, shot down eight motions that would implement the...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Comments / 0