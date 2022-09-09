ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania election laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Government Committee advanced three election-related bills when lawmakers returned to the capitol on Monday. All the bills now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 34 would regulate the transportation of ballots with a “cargo securement procedure” using a transportation...
Carbon tolls the bell for those lost on 9/11

It has been 21 years since that fateful day when America was rocked by terrorism as numerous people hijacked jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, Carbon County residents, emergency responders, and various officials gathered to remember those who lost their...
Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
Officials says Carbon getting soaked by water authorities

A Carbon County official says it is time to look at water authorities in lieu of tax rates that he says are too low. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved the distribution of $20,357.59 from the city of Bethlehem to two school districts, the county and three townships as payment on property owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority.
Bowmanstown Borough Council

Bowmanstown Borough Council conducted the following business last week:. • Budget workshop meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Oct. 18, and Nov. 15 at the borough hall. The meetings will be open to the public. • Council tabled a change to the parking ordinance for campers on...
Lehighton UVO vows to never forget

It was a day to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their fellow Americans on Saturday in Lehighton. “The Lehighton UVO will continue to bring this program every year as a moment that we can sit, reflect, and remember,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kevin “Spike” Long.
Transgender policy not needed, Northampton Area school board says

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium. Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PA Governor Race: Mastriano’s disputed dissertation made public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university has quietly made public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about a legendary World War I hero, including six pages of recently added corrections that, in some cases, do not appear to fix anything. Researchers who have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into U.S. Army Sgt. Alvin C. […]
Monroe County fighting against voter fraud

MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Monroe County is stepping up election security in an effort to make sure the election is fair honest and represents the choices of voters. During the general election, law enforcement will be throughout the county keeping an eye out for fraud - surveillance, tips and in-person investigation will be used as tactics to deter such actions.
Carbon shoots down 6% raises

The Carbon County Commissioners nixed several motions from last week’s salary board meeting that would have given several employees 6% raises, citing a case out of Monroe that allowed the motions to be overturned. On Thursday, the commissioners, in 2-1 votes, shot down eight motions that would implement the...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
