TAMPA, Fla. - Tom Brady mentions he is "close to the end" of his NFL career hinting at retirement on his last podcast appearance. Brady, now 45 years old, has had a tumultuous offseason, retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. In the midst of August's training camp, Brady took an 11-day leave of absence to "deal with personal things," according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO