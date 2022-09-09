Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota recalls 84,000 vehicles – here are the warning signs
TOYOTA has issued a recall for nearly 84,000 of its vehicles due an electrical braking system problem that may prevent drivers from engaging or disengaging their parking brake. Toyota’s 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus’ 2022 NX SUV are the vehicles affected by this recent recall. Drivers unable to...
CARS・
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0