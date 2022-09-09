ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again

It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Kent, OH
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Washington, OK
Kent, OH
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Kent, OH
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Kait 8

17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Oklahoma Sooners#American Football#Utep#Kickoff#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Fbs#Cfb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
news9.com

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy