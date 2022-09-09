Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Oklahoma vs. Kent State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 7 Oklahoma is looking to avoid the fate of being the latest upset victim on Saturday as the Sooners hold a slim 7-3 lead over Kent State at halftime. It took 29:42 of game time for the Sooners to get on the board against the Golden Flashes -- a 36-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Marvin Mims.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again
It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
news9.com
WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium
An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift. The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. “My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football --...
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
The Hollywood Reporter: Jack Ging, Oklahoman actor and OU football player, dies at 90
Entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, says Jack Ging, an actor and college football player from Oklahoma, has died.
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
Kait 8
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
KOCO
4 people shot while sitting on porch in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials said that four people were shot while sitting on a porch in Oklahoma City. On Monday, four people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone drove by and shot all four people. Officials told KOCO 5 that...
Mustang student arrested following ‘troubling’ social media post
Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a "troubling" post on social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
news9.com
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer
Local realtors are putting out a warning. They hoped to sell a man million-plus dollar homes, but now believe they were deceived, and want home sellers to watch out.
Comments / 0