Times News
Nesquehoning ceremony remembers 9/11 victims
The rain didn’t stop Nesquehoning emergency responders, residents and members of the VFW Post 8008 from gathering to remember those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Keynote speaker Nesquehoning police officer Frederick Lahovski Jr. urged everyone to honor the people who lost their lives...
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1962 reunion Sat.
The Tamaqua Area Joint High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th Class reunion from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Basile’s Restaurant in Hometown. From noon to 1 p.m. with be a social, including a cash bar. Class photo will be at 12:30 p.m. Buffet dinner is from 1-2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m. will be a class meeting with a “memorial minute.”
Times News
Volunteers needed for haunted hayrides
The South Ward Playground Association is looking for volunteers to help with the haunted hayrides at the Owl Creek Reservoir on Oct. 15. The association will have a “site” during the event but is hoping others will step up to create their own spooky sites for the hayriders to enjoy.
Times News
Tamaqua remembers those lost on 9/11
“Let us remember that so many brave first responders, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel ran to save members of their flock. They were angels God sent, not just to save our lives, but to grant hope to our souls. They were and are part of what is best of our American spirit.”
Times News
Free ham radio classes start Sept. 27
The Delaware Lehigh Amateur Radio Club is offering free classes this fall for anyone who would like to obtain an amateur radio license. The program, which starts Sept. 27, will run for 10 weeks and prepare students to take the Federal Communications Commission’s Amateur basic license examination. Ham radio...
Times News
Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion
The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
Times News
Lehighton UVO vows to never forget
It was a day to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their fellow Americans on Saturday in Lehighton. “The Lehighton UVO will continue to bring this program every year as a moment that we can sit, reflect, and remember,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kevin “Spike” Long.
Times News
Plenty of bright spots for Palmerton festival despite rain
After two days of gorgeous weather, Sunday’s rain dampened what could have been a perfect trifecta. Still, organizers of this past weekend’s 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival took the approach that two out of three ain’t bad. Susie Arner, event president/co-chair, said she would rate this year’s...
Times News
Tributes, food, music kick off festival
There aren’t too many things as comforting as taking a familiar walk down memory lane. That nostalgic feel - coupled with the smorgasbord of food selections - ensured the 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival got off to a blissful start on Friday night. Students from the SS Palmer Elementary...
Times News
Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
Times News
A little bit country
After three days of rain early last week forced folks inside, locals welcomed a chance to get outdoors Thursday. Here, performer Steve Cebenko serenades music lovers with a variety of selections from country to pop at a free outdoor concert at the Tamaqua train station sponsored by Explore Schuylkill. The free Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series will end Thursday, with a performance by the group Shellshocked Churchills, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Fall Craft Show
A steady rain on Sunday kept crowds smaller than usual at the annual Fall Craft Show at the Hometown Farmers Market. Halloween-themed items and fall decorating crafts, wreaths and mums were popular. Food vendors reported doing better than expected given the rain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Car show benefits VALOR
Mount Pocahontas in Albrightsville held its first car show on Saturday, with part of the proceeds benefiting Valor House. Events coordinator Ellen Cuffari said the event was planned when community member Bradley Fly came to her with the idea. Fly recently moved into Mt. Pocahontas and wanted to “try to help the community as I love cars and motorcycles.” He chose Valor House because “Veterans don’t get enough recognition and I have family members in the military.”
Times News
Kids Closet Sale starts today in Slatington
The Kids Closet Sale is ready to go today through Thursday at a new location. It will be at the new Slatington Expo Center at the Slatington Marketplace on Route 873 in Slatington. This marks the 13th year for the semiannual consignment sale, said Jen Benninger, ad director for the...
AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
Times News
Carbon tolls the bell for those lost on 9/11
It has been 21 years since that fateful day when America was rocked by terrorism as numerous people hijacked jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, Carbon County residents, emergency responders, and various officials gathered to remember those who lost their...
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria Show
The Redball Military Transport Club is hosting its yearly swap meet and militaria show at the West End Fairgrounds, welcoming more than 140 vendors of military collectibles. The event is happening on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24, from 9 a.m - 5 p.m (on both days).
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council conducted the following business last week:. • Budget workshop meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Oct. 18, and Nov. 15 at the borough hall. The meetings will be open to the public. • Council tabled a change to the parking ordinance for campers on...
Times News
Thorpe rethinks blight strategy
Jim Thorpe Borough Council voted Thursday night to reallocate grant funds currently earmarked for the demolition of 204 Center Ave. for use on other blighted properties throughout the municipality. Long considered one of the town’s biggest eyesores, the vacant home was slated to be torn down using part of a...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
