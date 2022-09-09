Read full article on original website
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning. Antonio Shavanno Labrre, 53, of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. Sept. 11, on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged Monday in a 2020 homicide case at Canterbury House Apartments. David Lawrence Barnes was sentenced to 18 years to life in the shooting that killed Elijiah Roberson, 30. Roberson was killed in front of his kids, deputies said. Barnes was found...
53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A large gathering on the Blue Bridge – featuring alcohol, a live DJ and about 100 party-goers in attendance – led up to a shooting that injured four people over the weekend, Grand Rapids’ police chief said. Of the four men shot,...
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
The Battle Creek Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank on Monday.
Authorities responded to a rollover crash in Kalamazoo on Monday. A crash occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. According to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers, a vehicle [..]
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
KENT COUNTY, MI -- A Kent County sheriff’s deputy has been fired because of a “criminal incident” that happened in Ingham County while he was off-duty, Kent County sheriff’s administrators said. Marcelo Aranda was involved in an off-duty incident about three weeks ago, sheriff’s officials said....
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
KENT COUNTY, MI – One person has died and two other individuals have been airlifted to an area hospital following a crash in Kent County on Monday. Michigan State Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street as troopers investigate a now-fatal crash.
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning that left four people injured. The injuries the four adults sustained in the Sunday, Sept. 11 incident were not life-threatening, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release. Around 3:15 a.m., Grand Rapids...
The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was arrested Sunday morning in Eaton Co. after allegedly attempting to murder another man in Eaton Rapids Township. At approximately 4:45 a.m., Eaton Co. Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bostedor Rd. for a felonious assault. Upon arrival, officials found a 49-year-old man who had been […]
