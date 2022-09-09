ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo man sentenced in Canterbury Apartments shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged Monday in a 2020 homicide case at Canterbury House Apartments. David Lawrence Barnes was sentenced to 18 years to life in the shooting that killed Elijiah Roberson, 30. Roberson was killed in front of his kids, deputies said. Barnes was found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Jackson
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
CASS COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 94#Gun Violence#Cheerleading#Violent Crime#Kalamazoo Public Schools#The School Board#Kalamazoo Public Safety
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkzo.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Eaton Co. Deputies arrest man in hit and run case

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was arrested Sunday morning in Eaton Co. after allegedly attempting to murder another man in Eaton Rapids Township. At approximately 4:45 a.m., Eaton Co. Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bostedor Rd. for a felonious assault. Upon arrival, officials found a 49-year-old man who had been […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy