Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
GO 419 | Apple Week at Sauder Village
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village is hosting special events all weekend to celebrate some of the first harvests of the fall: apples. The 140-year-old cider press grinds together sweet and tart apples and squeezes out cider the old-fashioned way, and it can only be seen doing so one week a year.
Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen
TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire strikes east Toledo home for the second time this year
TOLEDO, Ohio — An East Toledo house was ablaze for the second time since May Friday morning. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials said the house at 845 Oak St. caught fire around 3:30 a.m.. No one was in the house at the time and no one was injured,...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
13abc.com
Head of local BBB retires after 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”. A Breuben is a bratwurst patty made into a Reuben without the...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
dayton247now.com
Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
Wood County Plays' second inclusive playground coming together in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Volunteers are hard at work putting together the second inclusive playground in Wood County. Wood County Plays' 10-thousand-square-foot project will allow kids and families of all abilities to have a safe place to play at Carter Park in Bowling Green. All of the people helping...
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant home’s troubling foundation causing sink holes in North Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Becky Smith has lived in her Page Street home her entire life, and in recent years the home next door has been a problem. “It was beautiful. The whole neighborhood is beautiful. It was alive, kids playing. It was an awesome place to grow up in. It’s sad how it is now, it’s just sad,” said Smith.
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
Toledo Women's Center medical director: Heartbeat law blockage gives women more time to make 'very difficult decision'
TOLEDO, Ohio — The last 24 hours have been filled with some relief for abortion rights advocates in Ohio. A Cincinnati judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks, bringing the state back to where it was before the Supreme Court's ruling in June. Dr. David Burkons,...
Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years
It still notched awards for some of its rides though
Say 'hello' again to the Roaring 20s: a prohibition themed coffee shop is coming to downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Bust out the fur coats and fedoras; Maumee's own Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop is opening a new location in Downtown Toledo, and it's going to be prohibition themed. The new location will still offer the same quality of delicious drinks and baked goods that...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1