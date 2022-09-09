ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
FOSTORIA, OH
WTOL 11

GO 419 | Apple Week at Sauder Village

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village is hosting special events all weekend to celebrate some of the first harvests of the fall: apples. The 140-year-old cider press grinds together sweet and tart apples and squeezes out cider the old-fashioned way, and it can only be seen doing so one week a year.
ARCHBOLD, OH
WTOL 11

Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen

TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
TIFFIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Northwest Ohio#Foodie#Roadshow#Seafood#Marketing#Food Drink#The Whitehouse Inn#Best Restaurants#The Black Rock Bar#Abr
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Head of local BBB retires after 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market

CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”. A Breuben is a bratwurst patty made into a Reuben without the...
CAREY, OH
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy