Adversity is something that nearly every concert event will have to face, and with a multi-day outdoor festival, the only nemesis greater to the performers and audience alike that can rival equipment failures is the scourge of nature itself. It goes without saying that a stage performance that goes without a hitch tends to be more the exception than the rule, but for those that were looking forward to a 3rd day of musical triumphs at the Blue Ridge Festival at the Virginia International Raceway, the temptation to go from being an avid throng of onlookers to a collection of wet blankets in the non-idiomatic sense became all too real as rain clouds began to gather. But much like the attitude that the NFL has towards inclement weather conditions, not even a continuous downpour that would leave a muddy mess comparable to the one that haunted Woodstock '94 would stop this game from reaching its conclusion.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO