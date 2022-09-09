Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama holds off Georgia for top spot, Notre Dame falls from college football rankings
After fending off a challenge from Texas on Saturday in a dramatic 20-19 victory, Alabama retained the No. 1 spot in the new Coaches Poll entering Week 3 of the college football season. The Crimson Tide received 39 of 65 possible first-place votes, edging SEC rival Georgia. The Bulldogs received 25 votes after beating FCS foe Samford 33-0 in Week 2.
wfirnews.com
“Home dog” Liberty beats UAB; Dukes win big
(Liberty.edu) Another stout defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack allowed Liberty to open its home slate with a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB Saturday night at Williams Stadium. Following a game where they forced five turnovers in a four-overtime road win at Southern Miss, Liberty’s defense finished the night with four more turnovers. The Blazers fumbled the ball away four times, while Liberty only gave the ball away once in the rain-soaked contest.
STAB in-state guard Kymora Johnson commits to Virginia, continues Coach Mox focus on in-state
Virginia women's basketball is on quite the roll in-state. After picking up a commitment from Louisa County's own Olivia McGhee a few months ago, Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton and her staff reeled in another local playmaker, STAB guard Kymora Johnson. Johnson visited the Cavaliers this past weekend. In three...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Home For Sale Just Listed In Danville, Virginia (With Pool And View Of Dan River) – Mike Swanson
This home in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Averett University, just listed for sale in Danville, Virginia. The home has an overlooking view of the Dan River in its backyard and a swimming pool. It’s 4,500 square feet in size with plenty of flex rooms for office or play spaces. We take a look at it in this video.
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
metalinjection
Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022: Day Three Recap
Adversity is something that nearly every concert event will have to face, and with a multi-day outdoor festival, the only nemesis greater to the performers and audience alike that can rival equipment failures is the scourge of nature itself. It goes without saying that a stage performance that goes without a hitch tends to be more the exception than the rule, but for those that were looking forward to a 3rd day of musical triumphs at the Blue Ridge Festival at the Virginia International Raceway, the temptation to go from being an avid throng of onlookers to a collection of wet blankets in the non-idiomatic sense became all too real as rain clouds began to gather. But much like the attitude that the NFL has towards inclement weather conditions, not even a continuous downpour that would leave a muddy mess comparable to the one that haunted Woodstock '94 would stop this game from reaching its conclusion.
Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia
(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. I hate to admit that I’ve been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye’s in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That’s goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms held its official grand opening ceremony on Monday afternoon in Danville. The company says the Danville operation is the “World`s Largest Aeroponic Smart Farm”. The facility utilizes vertical farming to grow micro-greens. Crops are raised in bins that are stacked vertically to make efficient use of space. They are misted […]
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
wfxrtv.com
Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night
RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
wfirnews.com
Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night
PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
Facebook message closes entire school system, sheriffs says
The county also closed the central school office and canceled after-school activities and Monday's school board meeting.
Comments / 0