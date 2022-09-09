ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS Sports

Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama holds off Georgia for top spot, Notre Dame falls from college football rankings

After fending off a challenge from Texas on Saturday in a dramatic 20-19 victory, Alabama retained the No. 1 spot in the new Coaches Poll entering Week 3 of the college football season. The Crimson Tide received 39 of 65 possible first-place votes, edging SEC rival Georgia. The Bulldogs received 25 votes after beating FCS foe Samford 33-0 in Week 2.
wfirnews.com

“Home dog” Liberty beats UAB; Dukes win big

(Liberty.edu) Another stout defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack allowed Liberty to open its home slate with a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB Saturday night at Williams Stadium. Following a game where they forced five turnovers in a four-overtime road win at Southern Miss, Liberty’s defense finished the night with four more turnovers. The Blazers fumbled the ball away four times, while Liberty only gave the ball away once in the rain-soaked contest.
Birmingham, AL
Lynchburg, VA
Birmingham, AL
Lynchburg, VA
Birmingham, AL
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Birmingham, AL
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
metalinjection

Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022: Day Three Recap

Adversity is something that nearly every concert event will have to face, and with a multi-day outdoor festival, the only nemesis greater to the performers and audience alike that can rival equipment failures is the scourge of nature itself. It goes without saying that a stage performance that goes without a hitch tends to be more the exception than the rule, but for those that were looking forward to a 3rd day of musical triumphs at the Blue Ridge Festival at the Virginia International Raceway, the temptation to go from being an avid throng of onlookers to a collection of wet blankets in the non-idiomatic sense became all too real as rain clouds began to gather. But much like the attitude that the NFL has towards inclement weather conditions, not even a continuous downpour that would leave a muddy mess comparable to the one that haunted Woodstock '94 would stop this game from reaching its conclusion.
WFXR

Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia

(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
WFXR

AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms held its official grand opening ceremony on Monday afternoon in Danville. The company says the Danville operation is the “World`s Largest Aeroponic Smart Farm”. The facility utilizes vertical farming to grow micro-greens. Crops are raised in bins that are stacked vertically to make efficient use of space. They are misted […]
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
wfxrtv.com

Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night

RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
wfirnews.com

Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
wfxrtv.com

“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain

SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
SALEM, VA

