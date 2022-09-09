Read full article on original website
Why Is Tesla Using Hidden Special Codes For Safety Agency Crash Tests?
Tesla’s vehicles are notorious for coming away from safety tests with exceptional results. Now, one person has found a section of Tesla’s software programming that is directly related to safety testing protocols. While we don’t know yet exactly what the code does, it’s an interesting enough development that at least one safety testing organization is asking Tesla about it.
Toyota, Lexus Recalling 84,000 Vehicles Over Rollaway Risk
Toyota and Lexus are recalling 83,735 vehicles in the U.S. for an ECU issue that could see the parking brake fail. If that happens, the vehicle could be at risk of rolling away. The issue affects some 2022 Toyota Tundras produced between November 2, 2021, and August 23, 2022, as...
Amazon Stops Selling Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In India
Amazon will stop selling products in India that disable car seatbelt alarms following the high-profile death of a local business magnate. Shortly after India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari asked for Amazon to stop selling metal clips that can be inserted into seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm, the retail giant confirmed that it has done just that.
