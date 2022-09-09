ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall

It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame football. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering […] The post Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 as Kentucky soars in college football rankings

Georgia overtook Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after the Crimson Tide struggled in a 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Samford 33-0 the week after beginning their season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon in Atlanta. Georgia's ascension to the top spot caps a rapid early-season rise for the reigning national champions, which were ranked No. 3 in the AP's preseason poll.
College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset

The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
