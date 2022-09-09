Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much Texas A&M Paid Appalachian State To Play At College Station
Texas A&M gave Appalachian State a big chunk of cash to come out and visit College Station for a non-conference game. The Mountaineers returned the favor by upsetting the No. 6 team in college football. That's right. The Aggies are no longer unbeated. App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
Jimbo Fisher Has Honest Admission Following Upset Loss To App State
Jimbo Fisher is falling on the sword after Texas A&M's stunning loss to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers entered Saturday's action as 18.5-point underdogs and were able to pull out a wild 17-14 win at Kyle Field. Speaking on the loss, Fisher said that it's completely on him:. We did not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall
It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame football. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering […] The post Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit's Comment About Marshall-Notre Dame Game Going Viral After Upset
The unthinkable has happened in South Bend. The Marshall Thundering Herd have upset the No. 8 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Did anyone see this coming? ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit did. During Saturday morning's College GameDay, Herbstreit told Pat McAfee he thinks Marshall is going to give Notre Dame a big...
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 as Kentucky soars in college football rankings
Georgia overtook Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after the Crimson Tide struggled in a 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Samford 33-0 the week after beginning their season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon in Atlanta. Georgia's ascension to the top spot caps a rapid early-season rise for the reigning national champions, which were ranked No. 3 in the AP's preseason poll.
CBS Sports
Now 0-3, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman must dig himself out of the worst start in program history
If there's been a theme through the first two weeks of Notre Dame's 2022 season, it's that its offense has struggled mightily. And first-year coach Marcus Freeman is paying dearly for it. A stunning 26-21 upset loss at home to Marshall puts the Fighting Irish at 0-2 on the season and Freeman at 0-3 to start his career in South Bend, Indiana.
Watch: Appalachian State fans take celebration to the streets after upset over No. 6 Texas A&M
Why do Top 25 teams keep scheduling Appalachian State?. Nearly 15 years removed from the mother of all upsets, knocking off No. 5 Michigan, Appalachian State did it again on Saturday. This time, the victim was No. 6 Texas A&M. After a massive 17-14 win over the Aggies on Saturday,...
Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play
Michigan could get back into the mix with several offensive recruits if the offense looks like it has tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
NFL・
Texas A&M, Notre Dame paid a combined $2.75 million to lose in stunning Week 2 upsets
The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 as top-10 teams in the latest college football
ESPN
Marshall football coach Charles Huff says intimidation 'out the window' against traditional powerhouses like Notre Dame
Marshall football coach Charles Huff knew the team he took into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday wouldn't be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds. Some of the players had been there before. Marshall added 24 transfers to its roster this offseason, including several from Power 5 programs. "We've got three...
Look: Sad Notre Dame Fan's Reaction To Pick-Six Going Viral
Don't look now, but after giving Ohio State all it could handle in Week 1, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just minutes away from falling to unranked Marshall. Likely sealed by a back-breaking pick-six, one ND fan summed up everyone's reaction in South Bend. "LITERALLY ME," tweeted Jessica Smetana.
ESPN updates FPI Top 25 rankings following action-packed Week 2
Week 2 is officially in the books, and this college football season is already off to a fun start. On Saturday, there were plenty of high profile matchups with some exciting finishes throughout the day. After all of the Week 2 action, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset
The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Notre Dame Fans Amid 0-2 Start
Notre Dame fell to 0-2 on the season this Saturday, losing at home to Marshall. Once this shocking result went final, Colin Cowherd called out the Fighting Irish. Cowherd, who has been a big supporter of Brian Kelly for many years, rubbed salt in Notre Dame fans' wounds this afternoon.
Comments / 0