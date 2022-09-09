Read full article on original website
Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand
The complaint alleged the man got into an argument with a person at a stop light.
KRQE Newsfeed: Out on probation, Dangerous intersection, Rain and flooding, City bus cameras, Burger champ
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
Shoplifting, police chase prompts shelter in place
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
BCSO investigate motorcycle crash near Paradise Hills Golf Course
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries on Paradise Blvd. at Bates CT between Unser Blvd and Golf Course. All westbound lanes of Paradise are closed at this time. No other information is available at this time.
Albuquerque police: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash
Police are investigating a crash.
Albuquerque murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff
The APD says a murder suspect is behind bars following a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff. Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s …. New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during …. Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden.
Crash closes westbound Dennis Chavez at Coors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Dennis Chavez and Coors Monday morning. According to a tweet from BCSO all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Dennis Chavez were closed while deputies responded. All lanes have been reopened. No other information about the crash is available.
Only driver injured after crashing into two homes, Albuquerque police say
Two homes in the Foothills were damaged Saturday. Police said a driver crashed into the homes.
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
Albuquerque police investigating after 1 found dead
On Saturday just before 5 p.m., officials released a statement to say one person is dead. Albuquerque police investigating after 1 found dead. News Conference: Albuquerque connects city bus cameras …. Updates on Tom Tenorio park renovation project. Chile pepper imports from Mexico heat up, bring competition. Who will be...
Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
Two crashes are being investigated. The Albuquerque Police Department said two crashes occurred on Saturday.
KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin
Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
BCSO searching for couple accused of armed shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching a couple they say fired shots at a convenience store during an attempted shoplifting. They say the man and woman tried to steal beer from the Allsups at Coors and Blake on August 24. When they were told to leave, deputies say the man then […]
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
