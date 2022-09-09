[1] Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. Earlier this year Sylvan Alcachupas plead guilty to holding an employee at gunpoint at a Los Lunas Speedway. City leaders said he should have been held behind bars in that case, instead police say he was able to violate his parole, robbing Giovanni’s Pizzeria employees and shooting and killing owner Rosario Zito. Monday a judge ruled that Alcachupas be held behind bars for violating his probation, he is already being held behind bars for Zito’s murder. The Bernalillo County DA’s office said Alcachupas probation should have already been revoked in August when he was allegedly found driving a stolen car with heroin in it.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO