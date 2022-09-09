ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Related
Texas spine, orthopedic hospital to replace shuttered facility

Legent North Houston Surgical Hospital in Tomball, Texas, is under construction and on track to open in January, Community Impact Newspaper reported Sept. 9. The hospital will offer concierge-level spine and orthopedic services with an emphasis on pain management procedures as well, according to the report. Legent North Houston Surgical...
TOMBALL, TX
AAOS wants CMS to reform physician pay, emphasize value-based care

The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons has issued formal comments to CMS on its proposed payment policy changes for 2023. AAOS urged the agency to address rising healthcare costs, increase access to care and reduce the burdens on physicians who continue to deal with financial and practice management challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
