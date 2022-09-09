Read full article on original website
Edmonds School Board Sept. 13 to issue oath of office to student advisors, review CTE work plan
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, is set to issue an oath of office to the school year’s student advisors to the board. The student advisors for the new school year are: Nakayea Stewart, Edmonds...
Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations
Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
Hazel Miller Foundation announces summer 2022 grant awards
The Hazel Miller Foudation during its summer 2022 grant cycle is supporting 11 organizations thataddress wide range of community needs including diversity, poverty alleviation, civic and community services, youth and education, and the environment. Among them are Hand in Hand, which supports kids experiencing houselessness; Camp Korey, delivering a safe...
Sponsor spotlight: Get ready for Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 2022
From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, members of the Edmonds Rotary Club explain why you should attend their 2022 Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 23-24 at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects. Learn more...
Lynnwood resident organizes Sept. 18 concert to benefit those in need of a helping hand
There was a fire — an arson that burned her rented house down– and just like that, Kristina Morris and her son found themselves homeless. “It’s often thought that a homeless person is unemployed, but in truth, many, like me, are employed,” said Morris. “But once a person becomes homeless, it’s not as easy to pull yourself out of those circumstances as one may think, including me.”
Lynnwood unveils Ethiopian friendship city signal box
The City of Lynnwood on Saturday unveiled its latest art-wrapped city signal box — this one honoring Lynnwood’s friendship city relationship with Bole Kefle Ketema Wereda 10, which is a borough or sub-city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The signal box art wrap is located at the corner of...
Traditional 9/11 observance returns to Edmonds Fire Station 17
After two years of abbreviated observances due to COVID, the traditional Edmonds 9/11 observance returned Sunday morning, attracting an estimated 75 attendees including uniformed firefighters, elected officials and members of the public. “It’s good to be back,” began emcee and firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson, the driving force behind creating the...
Lynnwood’s parks are safe for berry picking this year
Have you ever wandered through a park in Lynnwood and been tempted to pick a handful of the never-ending blackberries, but weren’t sure if they were safe to eat?. Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Lynn Sordel said none of the berry plants in the city’s parks have been sprayed this year, and parkgoers should have no worries devouring the berries.
Art Beat: Local actor makes it to big screen, Edmonds Art Studio tour includes Lynnwood artists
Lynnwood actor Jon Meggison will be the lead in the upcoming movie Conjuring: The Beyond, premiering on Sept. 13. Meggison spent the last two years working his way up from small projects to commercials to now films. Jon is one to keep an eye on and keep rooting for our locals.
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
Happening nearby: 17th annual Halloween Howl set for Oct. 8
Come join your neighbors and friends along with all their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 17th annual Halloween Howl located at the off-leash dog park at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park south. The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The costume judging is at 1 p.m....
High school sports roundup for Sept. 9-10, 2022
Logan Tews scored a touchdown and junior running back Zaveon Jones added 140 rushing yards for the Hawks,who lost for the first time this season. Mason Orgill scored three touchdowns for the victorious Panthers. Records (league and overall): Snohomish (1-0, 1-1); Mountlake Terrace (0-1, 1-1) Mountlake Terrace next game: vs...
