South Lake Tahoe, CA

californiaexaminer.net

Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke

Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
#Wildfire
KOLO TV Reno

Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks

Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nevada Appeal

Air quality in Carson City 'very unhealthy' to start the week

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is "Very Unhealthy" in Carson City to start the work week. The fire.airnow.gov forecast calls for air quality to remain in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" areas through Monday. Sunday's increased fire activity combined with westerly winds resulted more smoke in the region. "Today, the...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
SPARKS, NV
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

