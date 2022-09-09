Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
KCRA.com
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Unhealthy, hazardous air quality to persist at Lake Tahoe; Thunderstorms possible Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe air quality continues to be impacted by the Mosquito Fire that continues to burn west of the basin. Air quality all around the lake Monday morning is unhealthy to hazardous except for a small pocket on the West Shore and in Truckee where some sensors are showing good to moderate.
'It changed in the blink of an eye': Smoke from California's Mosquito Fire races over Nevada
The Reno-Sparks area will remain under a Stage 2 Emergency Episode for at least another 48 hours as the air quality continues to worsen.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
After a teen's tragic skiing death, a Tahoe town builds Scotty Lapp skate park
After Scotty Lapp died in a ski accident, his parents embarked on a journey to build the skate park their son dreamed of.
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
2news.com
Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks
Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
Nevada Appeal
Air quality in Carson City 'very unhealthy' to start the week
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is "Very Unhealthy" in Carson City to start the work week. The fire.airnow.gov forecast calls for air quality to remain in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" areas through Monday. Sunday's increased fire activity combined with westerly winds resulted more smoke in the region. "Today, the...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
