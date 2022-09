WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For adolescents, exposure to fine particulate matter (fine particles with aerodynamic diameters ≤2.5 µm [PM2.5]) is associated with an acute increase in the number of ventricular arrhythmias, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

