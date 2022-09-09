Read full article on original website
Related
16 tires, 182 bags of trash collected during James River cleanup
Volunteers worked to scour the riverbanks and roadsides for trash by canoe, kayak, powerboat, and by foot, where they collected 16 tires, a metal safe and even a desktop copy machine.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole. All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Home For Sale Just Listed In Danville, Virginia (With Pool And View Of Dan River) – Mike Swanson
This home in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Averett University, just listed for sale in Danville, Virginia. The home has an overlooking view of the Dan River in its backyard and a swimming pool. It’s 4,500 square feet in size with plenty of flex rooms for office or play spaces. We take a look at it in this video.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
wfirnews.com
Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night
PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfirnews.com
9/11 was 21 years ago this morning
(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) Today, we remember the victims of the attack on 9/11. We honor the sacrifice made by emergency responders that day, including the 343 firefighters of the FDNY, and all those whose lives have been forever changed in the days since.
WSET
Crash in Stewartsville cleared after multiple lane closures
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on Stewartsville in Bedford County temporarily closed the west-bound lanes. VDOT said the west left shoulder, left lane and right lane were all closed, but the crash has since been cleared.
WDBJ7.com
New historical marker to be dedicated to Botetourt Olympian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend an Olympian from one of our hometowns is getting some recognition unlike any other he got during his lifetime. Virginia’s first Black Olympic Gold medalist will be honored right here in his hometown. Earlier this year, WDBJ7 told you about one man’s efforts...
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
wfxrtv.com
Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County on Sunday. The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bureau of Criminal Investigation units...
WDBJ7.com
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
Comments / 0