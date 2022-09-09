Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
New York declares state of emergency for polio
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed over the summer and traces of the virus were detected in wastewater in several counties, indicating wider spread. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Privacy concerns prompt states to reexamine storing newborns' heel blood tests
Close to 4 million babies are born in the United States every year, and within their first 48 hours nearly all are pricked in the heel so their blood can be tested for dozens of life-threatening genetic and metabolic problems. The heel-stick test is considered such a crucial public health measure that states typically require it and parents aren't asked for their permission before it's done.
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Three young children have died after being found on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities said the children's mother, identified as a 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody for questioning following two 911 calls that ultimately led them to the children around 4:30 a.m. eastern time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Hempstead hosts Long Island's largest 9/11 memorial ceremony
It was held on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in Point Lookout. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, it's where residents gathered 21 years ago Sunday.
Minnesota nurses begin three-day labor strike
In Minnesota, roughly 15,000 nurses began a three-day strike Monday. The nurses say they feel overworked and underpaid, and are demanding more nurses be hired to improve patient care.
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eye on America: Nationwide teacher shortage, a bison restoration program, and more
We look at how some school districts are filling in the gaps of a nationwide teacher shortage. Then, we travel to Alaska to see a remarkable restoration effort helping bison make a comeback. Watch these stories and more on “Eye on America” with host Michelle Miller.
Texas woman charged with threatening judge who approved Trump special master request
A Houston-area woman is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who approved the appointment of a special master to review items seized by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's primary residence. In an affidavit dated Sept. 6,...
New Hampshire Republicans vie to take on Maggie Hassan, a GOP target in November
Voters in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware will go to the polls on Tuesday in the last primaries of the 2022 midterm cycle. The biggest race will be in New Hampshire, where Republicans are aggressively targeting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The Republican primary to take her on is centered around two candidates: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse and veteran and political newcomer Don Bolduc.
Weather aids firefighters, but threat from Western wildfires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
An extremist group is being investigated for incidents from Maine to Rhode Island. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
CBS News
3 children dead after drowning incident on Coney Island, mother questioned and then hospitalized
NEW YORK -- Police believe a mother may have drowned her three young children on Monday morning. All of them were under the age of 7. CBS2's Kevin Rincon heard from neighbors who know the family. Folks here are devastated to hear what happened. They said the mom, to them,...
New Hampshire governor backs state Senate president in Republican Senate primary
Some Republicans are supporting New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse in the U.S. Senate primary even though he is lagging behind retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc in polls. Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, discussed Tuesday's primary on "Red and Blue."
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top...
John Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday. Mark David Chapman, 67, appeared before a parole board at the end of August, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Alligator, 17 guns, drugs and cash seized during New Mexico arrest — but tiger is missing
An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone "in...
CBS News
539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7