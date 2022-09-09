Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 259: Rhetoric spawns resignation calls, Watson’s limited public support for Arcata City Council, online sports betting opposition from local tribes, Fieri’s landlord role in Ferndale, and more

Read full article on original website
Timber Train Chugs Across a Trestle Near Trinidad at the Beginning of the Last Century
In the photo above, huge sections of redwood trees are being hauled by one of the locomotives belonging to the Eureka and Klamath River Railroad which carried timber to sawmills and lumber to ships docking in Humboldt Bay. The company started in 1896 but began as an earlier railroad known as the Humboldt and Mad River Railroad in 1875. Eventually, the Eureka and Klamath became the Oregon and Eureka Railroad which merged with Northwestern Pacific Railroad in 1907.
[UPDATE 3:30 p.m.] Report of Small Fire Likely Started by Downed PG&E Lines on Table Bluff
A small vegetation fire reportedly started about 3 p.m. on near the intersection of Table Bluff Rd and Quinn Road northwest of Loleta. First reports indicate that power lines are down and may have started the 10′ x 10′ spot. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
A Commercial Cabinet Shop Went Up in Flames on Humboldt Hill Yesterday Causing $2 Million in Damage, According to Humboldt Bay Fire
At 1:46 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a commercial cabinet shop on Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. The first responding engine reported seeing a column of smoke from the Herrick Avenue highway on-ramp and upgraded the fire to a commercial second-alarm. Three mutual aid units responded with two going to the scene and one providing station coverage.
Humboldt Sponsors Announces ‘Final Annual Rummage Sale’ on October 1st
After more than 55 years, Humboldt Sponsors announces it will hold its final annual rummage sale fundraiser on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9am-3pm, at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds in Eureka. “Sadly, after very careful consideration and with mixed emotions, we have decided that this will be our ‘grand finale’ rummage...
Humboldt Bay Fire Releases Info on Yesterday’s Commercial Fire
CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says
Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
RHBB Reporter Thanks Trinity County Residents for ‘Being Neighborly’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
‘Unfit to Serve’: Local Environmental, Social Justice Groups Call for Resignation or Replacement of Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio
Open letter to Supervisor Rex Bohn and Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio:. On behalf of the undersigned organizations, we call for the resignation or removal of Commissioner Alan Bongio from the Humboldt County Planning Commission. In a recent Planning Commission meeting, Mr. Bongio used racist and other offensive language when discussing sovereign tribal governments. Representatives from local sovereign tribal governments and fellow Planning Commissioners immediately recognized and objected to Mr. Bongio, who not only did not apologize but made further disturbing statements. Mr. Bongio has since failed to apologize for his actions, only apologizing for an “offense” he may have caused. Mr. Bongio cannot represent the people of Humboldt County while failing to give even a modicum of respect to local sovereign tribal governments. His behavior makes clear that he is not fit for this position.
35th Annual ‘Pastels on the Plaza’ on October 1st
This is a press release from Northcoast Children’s Services:. When autumn comes to Arcata, Pastels on the Plaza returns to Humboldt County. Each year Northcoast Children’s Services partners with local businesses and artists to transform the sidewalks of the Arcata Plaza into a colorful art gallery.Pastels on the Plaza is a benefit for Northcoast Children’s Services where businesses are invited to purchase a square of sidewalk to be transformed into a work of art by local artists willing to donate their time and creativity to this unique community event. Artists and businesses are encouraged to sign up early to participate in the event.
Residents Concerned About Communication Regarding Water Safety in Weott
The small community of Weott is still under a boil notice for their household water. Some residents are concerned that many of the residents are unaware that they should not be drinking the tap water, and they are taking it upon themselves to spread the word and make sure they have safe drinking water.
Cannabis Eradication Efforts Focused in Southern Humboldt Again
A large convoy was spotted before 7 a.m. on September 13th, staging at the top of Pratt Mountain along Alderpoint Road again this morning. The convoy included a skid-steer, a piece of equipment used to quickly eradicate growing cannabis plants. The presence of the skid-steer indicates the convoy is focused on unpermitted cultivation sites though we have received confirmation of that.
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
Providence Appoints New Chief Executive for St. Joseph and Redwood Memorial Hospitals
Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to announce that Darian Harris has been appointed the new chief executive for Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital. He will be responsible for the operational effectiveness and performance at both hospitals. Harris joined Providence in early 2021 and served as...
CAN Ready to Take Clients, Trellis Funding Now Available: Cooperation Humboldt
This is a press release from Cooperation Humboldt:. Cannabis farmers seeking support through Project Trellis Local Equity grants V2.1 have a new resource available for cooperative formation and small business assistance. A coalition of cannabis farmers and industry operators teamed up with Cooperation Humboldt and the Center for the Study...
Woman Arrested Last Night After Allegedly Attempting to Start Fires on Highway 299, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
Intoxicated Woman Found in Vehicle Reported Stolen Out of Eureka, Says Sheriff’s Office
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and...
Craig Hansen ‘Challenges the Community to Support Food for People’
This is a press release from Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County:. Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County, provides vital food resources for the community through hard times- from economic downturns to wildfires, and so many of life’s challenges. As pandemic assistance programs come to an end and food and gas costs are on the rise many people are having a tough time putting food on the table.
HSRC Awarded Over $400k Federal Grant to Expand Nutrition Program
This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) has been awarded a $404,152, three-year Innovations in Nutrition Program and Services grant from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to reduce hunger, encourage social engagement, and promote health and wellbeing among older adults in Humboldt County. “Our goal is for more seniors to come to lunch—particularly rural older adults who are at risk of not getting enough nutritious food,” said Tasha Romo, HSRC’s Director of Nutrition & Activities.
North Country Fair Celebrates ‘Together Again’
This is a press release from the North Country Fair:. The 2022 North Country Fair is happening! While planning for a hopeful return of the fair in 2021, we decided upon the theme “Together Again,” only to cancel for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to repurpose the theme from last year and have a triumphant return of the North Country Fair and gather again together this year. The Same Old People wish to celebrate the ways our local people came together during the past few years, remaining strong in defense of our collective futures and health and providing for the most impacted populations in our community. We are excited to be a venue of cultural gathering and facilitate the connections that people crave after isolation.
Favorable Weather Conditions Help Crews on Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 91% containment and 783 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, members of Willow Creek’s VFW Post joined firefighters...
