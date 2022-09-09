Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Logan Sizzler restaurant closes, giving employees notice on final day
Employees at the Sizzler restaurant in Logan got some surprise news on Sunday night: the long-time Logan restaurant would be closing permanently and immediately. Although the restaurant’s parent company, Murray-based Sizzling Platter, offered no official explanation Monday, regional manager Shane McEwan confirmed the closure when contacted by phone at the Logan Sizzler.
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
21 years later, Utahns remember lost loved ones and impact of 9/11
Mary Alice Wahlstrom and Carolyn Beug were on American Airlines Flight 11, which was flown into the World Trade Center. Another Utahn, Brady Howell, was at the Pentagon when a plane flew into it.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police say meth, alcohol fueled woman’s crime spree near Roy care center
ROY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old woman has been booked into the Weber County Jail following what police say was an alcohol and drug-induced crime spree near a Roy care center Saturday night. Roy police say Natalie Hamilton stole her mother’s car in Ogden and...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire crews respond to house fire in Layton
LAYTON, Utah — Fire crews in Layton responded to a house fire Monday evening. Fire crews responded to a 2107 Kays Creek Drive early Monday evening for a report of basement fire. According to Jason Cook, with the Layton Fire Department, the fire happened just before 6 p.m. Cook...
Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden
A Layton man is facing two counts of attempted murder among other charges for stabbing two people in Ogden on Sept. 3.
Herald-Journal
North Logan, Hyde Park announce new police chief
The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief. Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later this month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.
KSLTV
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
ksl.com
Jail time ordered for Weber County woman accused of stealing parents' money
OGDEN — H.C. and Betty Massey were good people, their daughter Hanisya Massey said Wednesday. Their apartment complexes housed low-income folks and the previously homeless, and they were "pillars of the community." That's why she said it's been so hard knowing "their souls were hurt" by the actions of...
KSLTV
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
KSLTV
Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead
WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
kslnewsradio.com
Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
Gephardt Daily
Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week. Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
KUTV
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
ksl.com
Man critically injured when dump truck falls off 50-foot ravine near Trappers Loop Road
HUNTSVILLE — A man was critically injured after Utah troopers say a possible mechanical issue may have caused his dump truck to crash down an about 50-foot ravine Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Trappers Loop Road and state Route...
Herald-Journal
Logan High student suffers severe brain injury after being hit by truck
A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sep. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan. On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him.
Valley Fire in Ogden believed to be human-caused
Firefighters are continuing to work to contain the Valley Fire, which caused more than two dozen homes to be evacuated initially and another 10 homes around 10:30 p.m. after it flared up again.
