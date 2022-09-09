Read full article on original website
bob hula
6d ago
some more fine immigrants everything is legal in America you get free money and housing and if you get arrested your out in 24 hours it's like a penalty box
Reply(2)
3
Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
7d ago
What a shame. I’m sure that would have been a nice home if it had been cared for.
Reply(5)
8
Related
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
Man charged with attempted homicide in Fond du Lac stabbing case
On September 12, 2022 charges of Attempted Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety were referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office on the 31-year-old, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
Manitowoc Police offer $500 reward for information on stolen power tools
"The incident was reported on Sept. 12 with numerous power tools reported as stolen. The victim stated the tools could have been stolen anytime between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12."
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groups exchange gunfire in Sheboygan, 4 arrested
Sheboygan police arrested four men in connection to a fight that escalated into people firing gunshots Saturday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
UPMATTERS
Wallace man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County
WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigator dies at 33
Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Menominee Fire Dept. holding child car seat checks on Saturday
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A child car seat checking event will be held this weekend at the Menominee Fire Hall, according to a Facebook post from Menominee Fire Local 604. The event will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST. Four certified...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
Fox11online.com
Vehicle hits utility pole, house in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Police Department says a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole and house just before 6:30 Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Wilson Ave. A passenger inside the vehicle later had some head pain. A baby that was...
WBAY Green Bay
Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary
It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
b93radio.com
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Arrested After Hitting a Woman with a Wooden Club During a Robbery
A Green Bay man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a woman and hitting her with a wooden club. The robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on September 3rd in the area of Crooks and South Madison Streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find a woman lying on her...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Attorney in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy
A defense attorney out of Green Bay is now on the other side of the lawyer/client relationship after he allegedly assaulted a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the criminal complaint, Mark Howe was attending the Rob Schneider performance at the Epic Event Center on June 16th and was acting unruly.
Comments / 11