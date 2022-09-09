Read full article on original website
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
Iowa Families May Qualify for Pandemic Food Assistance
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing a distribution plan for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children under the age of six. P-EBT for children under age six is limited to those children who received SNAP...
Iowa HHS announces increase in SNAP benefits for some Iowa families
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, will receive even more this month. The Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Monday that families with children under the age of 6 will receive up to $22 more per child in that age range.
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Voters Asked To Approve Money For New High School, PPEL In Two School Elections
Northwest Iowa — Voters in two northwest Iowa school districts are going to the polls this Tuesday to decide two school issues. In the Rock Valley School District, the vote is basically a do-over of the election that failed on March 1st of this year. The question again asks voters to approve $25 million to address the schools’ space and capacity needs.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance. We gasped, tears already starting, because five years ago this month, that young man, Sergei Neubauer, died […] The post Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
Record number of Iowans seeking help from the Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the third month in a row, the Food Bank of Iowa has broken records in the number of people receiving help from the organization. It's also facing a meat shortage; supply is flying off the shelves. Most of the time, only canned meat is available.
Plan Released For Pandemic Food Assistance
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says a distribution plan is now in place for federal Pandemic food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children under the age of six. The emergency food assistance benefits are available to eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, households with children who were impacted by pandemic-related school changes and closures in their area. Go to the IHHS website to find out more.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been renewing licenses for animal breeding facilities without completed annual inspections.
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
Iowa surpasses Harvard, Princeton as No. 2 for writing
The University of Iowa is tied with Yale as the No. 2 university in the country for writing, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Iowa is the only public university in the top 10, behind No. 1 Brown University, and is ahead of universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Princeton.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties.
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
Iowa Gov. Reynolds, 21 others send letter to President Biden opposing student loan forgiveness
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is one of 22 governors who sent a letter to President Joe Biden opposing student loan forgiveness. “We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen...
Iowa General Election guide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
Miller-Meeks Says Americans Lack Faith In Country’s Direction
Coralville, Iowa — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says the November election won’t turn on any single issue, but voters will be motivated by values like free enterprise and individual liberty. Miller-Meeks held a campaign fundraiser in Coralville Saturday. Two other Iowa Republicans running for re-election spoke to the...
