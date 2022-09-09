Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations
Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Brouhaha sidewalk sale in downtown Edmonds Sept. 16-18
A noisy and overexcited reaction or response to something. It’s the annual sidewalk edition of what has become one of the best sales in downtown Edmonds. Up to 70% off clothing, furnishings, accessories, home goods and more at 15 participating locations. “Retailers are getting ready for fall and holiday...
myedmondsnews.com
Local woman organizes Sept. 18 concert to benefit those in need of a helping hand
There was a fire — an arson that burned her rented house down– and just like that, Kristina Morris and her son found themselves homeless. “It’s often thought that a homeless person is unemployed, but in truth, many, like me, are employed,” said Morris. “But once a person becomes homeless, it’s not as easy to pull yourself out of those circumstances as one may think, including me.”
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to meet virtually in committees Sept. 13
Here are the agendas for the three Edmonds City Council committee meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The meetings — held via Zoom — are work sessions for councilmembers and staff with no public comment taken. You can join these meetings virtually via the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson resigns, effective Sept. 13
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has resigned from the city council effective at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. City Council President Vivian Olson said she received an email from Johnson on Sunday announcing her resignation. Johnson in late August announced via social media that she had sold her house in Edmonds...
myedmondsnews.com
One more month to enjoy Floretum Garden Club exhibit at Edmonds Historical Museum
You have one more month to visit Deeply Rooted: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club 100 Years of Beautifying Edmonds, presented by the Edmonds Historical Museum, in partnership with Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. The exhibit runs through Oct. 9. Organized in 1922 by Anna V. Bassett and other local residents, the Floretum...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County surveying residents about possible tire recycling event
Snohomish County wants to hear from residents regarding a potential future tire recycling event. In a Monday morning news release, the Solid Waste Division of Public Works said it is researching the need for a future countywide tire recycling event through an anonymous public survey for Snohomish County residents. The short survey will help county staff understand the demand, size, and scope, and help in applying for a state grant to host an event. The URL for the survey is https://bit.ly/tiresurvey.
myedmondsnews.com
Traditional 9/11 observance returns to Edmonds Fire Station 17
After two years of abbreviated observances due to COVID, the traditional Edmonds 9/11 observance returned Sunday morning, attracting an estimated 75 attendees including uniformed firefighters, elected officials and members of the public. “It’s good to be back,” began emcee and firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson, the driving force behind creating the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hidden park gems
Photographer Ralph Sanders sent along some hidden gems at our local parks. Have a favorite park hidden gem you’d like to share? Email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Time to register for Edmonds Oktoberfest Pet Parade Sept. 24
Time to Strut your Mutt during the Edmonds Oktoberfest Pet Parade Saturday, Sept. 24. We all absolutely know we have the cutest pet in Edmonds, so come on out and show that cutie off. The pet parade is a fun event that the whole family will enjoy. Find an adorable...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Art Beat: Graphite artists at Art Walk, Art Studio tour, CLUE at Phoenix Theatre
Art Walk on Thursday Sept. 15 from 5-8 p.m. Edmonds Arts Studio Tour Sept. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two upcoming opportunities to meet the Graphite Studio Artists, including Sarah Crumb, Andy Eccleshall, Tracy Felix, Joanne Friedrichs, Mike O’Day, Mary Olsen, Julie Perrine, Bruce Rivera, Bill Whitbeck, Kalina Winska and Rainny Zhao.
myedmondsnews.com
17th annual Halloween Howl Oct. 8
Come join your neighbors and friends along with all their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 17th annual Halloween Howl located at the off-leash dog park at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park south. The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The costume judging is at 1 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Sept. 9-10, 2022
The Warriors missed a potential game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference. EWHS starts the season 0-2, losing both games by a combined total of five points. Records: Kamiak 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2 Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 16; 5 p.m. at Edmonds...
Comments / 0