The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot during drive-by in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday. Police received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged, baby safe following hostage situation in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A barricaded suspect was arrested and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jose Ivan Padron, 31, has been charged with two felonies, endangering a child and evading in a motor vehicle. Officers were reportedly...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Anthony Hipp? Family seeks help in identifying suspects tied to deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Katy area
HOUSTON, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed in the Katy area on Christmas Eve is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division. On Dec. 24, 2021, Anthony Hipp was shot and killed...
Click2Houston.com
Vehicle stolen by homicide suspects found during traffic stop in north Houston; 3 people arrested: HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a vehicle stolen by homicide suspects was found following a traffic stop in north Houston Tuesday. Officers with the Houston Police Department were patrolling near E. Little York and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. when they found a gold Chevy SUV in the area.
Click2Houston.com
Suspects charged in fatal shooting of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appear before judge
HOUSTON – Two men charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin made their first court appearance Monday morning. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder, but it was not their first time being accused of someone’s death.
Click2Houston.com
Attorney for Harding Street raid victims says family wants ‘answers, transparency and true accountability’
HOUSTON – Attorneys for the families of two people who were killed during a botched Houston Police Department raid held a news conference Tuesday, continuing to demand justice in their deaths. The news conference was streamed live on KPRC 2+. The video is now processing and will be added...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? 2 men in red Dodge Charger sought in shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police have released photos of a possible suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a convenience store in Houston’s Fifth Ward area Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the...
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by detective after trying to attack him with tire iron outside of SE Houston restaurant: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a suspect accused of trying to hit a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office detective with a tire iron tool Sunday was fatally shot by the officer. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for vehicle seen leaving area days before man’s body was found inside Friendswood home
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police need the public’s help with locating a white truck believed to be involved in the murder of a man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. Police believe the person of interest was driving a white 2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
Click2Houston.com
Man who was visiting friend found dead inside apartment bedroom in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in west Houston early Sunday, according to Houston police. It happened in the 2800 block of Wallingford Drive near Westheimer Road shortly after midnight. Police said witnesses inside the home heard gunshots from...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after threatening judges, calling in multiple bomb threats in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after investigators say he threatened the lives of more than one judge this week. On Sept. 8, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch say they received a suspicious phone call from an unknown man. During the call, the suspect reportedly threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges.
Click2Houston.com
‘If you do anything to my car I’ll shoot you!’: Alleged purse snatcher threatens customers who chased him out of store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a suspect who threatened to harm good Samaritans who were trying to apprehend him after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman who was shopping at a department store. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on Sunday,...
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ in Liberty County, deputies say
CLEVELAND, Texas – Investigators are working to determine what circumstances surrounded the death of a 3-year-old over the weekend. Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff’s say on Saturday, Sept. 10, at around 5:30 a.m., the boyfriend of the child’s mother called police to report that the child was ‘gagging.’
Click2Houston.com
Person pulled out of Brays Bayou after a crash in SE Houston, police say
A person was said to have been pulled out of a bayou on Sunday afternoon after their vehicle crashed into the water, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the crash took place in the 6113 Gulf Fwy near Griggs Road around 6 p.m. Police were able...
Click2Houston.com
74-year-old pilot dies after plane crashes in Waller County; another man critically injured: DPS
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A pilot has died and a passenger is in critical condition after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in Waller County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The two-seat, single-engine plane nose-dived and folded over on itself in a field near Waller Gladish and...
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
