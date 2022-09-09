ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man fatally shot during drive-by in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday. Police received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived...
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
