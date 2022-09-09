City of Austin implementing smoke testing program in north-central area of the city starting Monday, September 12th

Read full article on original website
newsradioklbj.com
Watering Restrictions Now in Effect for Leander, Cedar Park
Repairs to a break in a 36-inch raw water line in Lake Travis are set to begin soon and ahead of the planned work, both Leander and Cedar Park have implemented new watering restrictions. The break, which was found in August by underwater dive teams with the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, is leaking more than 2-million gallons per day.
Construction on 183A Toll Phase 3 north of Leander a third of the way complete; plus other Cedar Park, Leander transportation updates
Construction on the 6.6-mile 183A Toll extension project is approximately one-third complete. (Courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority) Work on the multiyear project to construct Phase 3 of 183A Toll from Hero Way in Leander to Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill was about a third of the way complete as of early August, according to officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
Georgetown residents asked to save water while expansion projects underway
The city of Georgetown is expanding its North Lake Water Treatment Plant and building a South Lake Water Treatment Plant to increase production capacity. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Due to dry weather conditions and notable population growth, Georgetown water officials are encouraging residents to conserve water as they work to...
fox44news.com
Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Schools Superintendent to hold program on proposed school referendum at Riverland Community College Tuesday
Dr. Joey Page, Administrator of Austin Public Schools, will be presenting a program on the proposed school referendum today (Tuesday) September 13th at Riverland Community College, Austin West Bldg, Room B116 starting at 6:30 PM. The district is seeking an operating levy increase of $470 per pupil in the November...
Live Design
LMG Purchases Land; Announces Plans To Build 11th US Location
Austin, TX – LMG, a national provider of video, audio, lighting and LED, announces the purchase of land in Austin, TX along with plans to build their 11th US location. The site at 8016 Burleson Rd will soon be home to a new LMG location including offices, warehouse space, a production studio, and a state-of-the-art rehearsal studio, and will span approximately 30,000 sq. ft.
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
fox7austin.com
Leander initiates Phase 4 water conservation measures ahead of raw water pipeline repair
LEANDER, Texas - The city of Leander has initiated Phase 4 conservation measures ahead of repairs to a raw water pipeline. The measures prohibit all outdoor watering effective immediately and Leander water customers are asked to turn off irrigation system completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice. The...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
KWTX
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
Austin ISD warns parents leveling to start soon
The district said Monday it will soon start leveling. That process places students into a different class than where they began the year to help even out the number of students in the classrooms.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
Hundreds of paddleboarders trekking Lake Austin Monday — here’s why
Monday's venture marks the 13th annual TYLER'S Dam That Cancer, a fundraising event to raise money for free mental health therapy for Central Texans affected by cancer.
Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing
Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.
fox7austin.com
2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions
AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
myaustinminnesota.com
Next Ruby’s Pantry Distribtuion Day Thursday, September 15th
The next Ruby’s Pantry distribution day in Austin is coming up this Thursday, September 15th, which will mark four years of pop-up pantries being held in Austin. The distribution day Thursday will be held at the Mower County Fairgrounds beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., or until the items are gone. A $25 cash donation is again the charge for each bundle with a maximum of two bundles per vehicle.
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
