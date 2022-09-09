FS)--A third person was sentenced Monday in the 2020 death of an Enid man. Enid News and Eagle reports 28 year-old Dorhee Ventura Wofford received 32 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of robbery with a weapon, in the killing of 38-year-old Nestor Garcia Ramirez. Ramirez was fatally shot and beaten August 3, 2020 at a residence in the 1900 block of East Walnut. Two other people, Courtney Renee Flowers, now 27, and Navaeh Emerlo Don Hill, now 19, also were convicted in Ramirez’s death.

