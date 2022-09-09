Read full article on original website
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Wednesday 09.14.22
CB)--Cafe Blu at Autry Technology Center is back for the fall, opening for lunch today. This semester, the Autry Tech culinary program has 43 students in the morning and afternoon classes. Students will learn skills necessary to work in a kitchen and become a chef. Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Cafe Blu is open to the public and will offer a hot meal for $10, including a drink and dessert. The smaller meal is a salad or protein box with a drink and dessert for $5.
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Tuesday 09.13.22
FS)--A third person was sentenced Monday in the 2020 death of an Enid man. Enid News and Eagle reports 28 year-old Dorhee Ventura Wofford received 32 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of robbery with a weapon, in the killing of 38-year-old Nestor Garcia Ramirez. Ramirez was fatally shot and beaten August 3, 2020 at a residence in the 1900 block of East Walnut. Two other people, Courtney Renee Flowers, now 27, and Navaeh Emerlo Don Hill, now 19, also were convicted in Ramirez’s death.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
