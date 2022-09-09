Read full article on original website
padailypost.com
Under pressure, Menlo Park City School Board flip-flops and declines to take a stand against Measure V
After an intense discussion, and a parent threatening that donations would be withheld from the school district, the Menlo Park City School Board decided it won’t oppose the divisive Measure V apartment ballot measure. The board on Thursday (Sept. 8) was set to approve a resolution that urged a...
Silicon Valley officials question Newsom’s mental health plan
California lawmakers approved a first in the nation bill that prompts court-ordered mental health treatment and support for individuals suffering from severe mental illness, but there is concern about how it will work. The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court program sailed through the state Legislature, with a unanimous...
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
NBC Bay Area
San Carlos Mayor, City Council Express ‘Deepest Condolences' to Children of Beheaded Woman
San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell was joined by the City Council Friday in expressing their "deepest condolences" to the two young children of a 27-year-old woman who was killed Thursday by her ex-boyfriend. "Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community. Thanks...
Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families
REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
KSBW.com
University of California, Santa Cruz ranked as top public university in country
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The latest U.S. News has released its best college list, and the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) made the top 40-list for public universities. U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%),...
Cafe 382 Renames Itself ‘Brothers Cafe’ and Plans to Expand
Brothers Cafe looks to open in San Mateo and Millbrae.
Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money
Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
48hills.org
Mayor Breed suddenly loves transit. Plus: a creeping toxic nightmare in Hunters Point…
Public transit has never been a top priority for Mayor London Breed. She was slow, even resistant, to restoring Muni service after the pandemic. But all of a sudden over the past week or so, transit has been all over her Twitter feed:. What a remarkable coincidence: Lat week, Sup....
Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
KTVU FOX 2
Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
PLANetizen
New Downtown Master Plan for Danville, California
Jeanita Lyman reports on a new master plan for Danville, just prior to a vote by the Danville City Council to approve the plan. The article cites Jill Bergman, Danville's business and economic development director, to describe the plan as a response to the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
calmatters.network
Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers
A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city’s Utilities Department. The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
kalw.org
A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws
According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Collision In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
According to the Santa Clara Police, a fatal collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials stated that at around 6:55 a.m. the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway between Monroe St. and [..]
This parking spot in San Francisco can be yours for $90,000 -- a discount from its previous price
It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.
3 women injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park during morning hike
Fellow hikers told ABC7 News, they aren't shocked to hear a tree came crashing down, but they are surprised to learn about the injuries.
