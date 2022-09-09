ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
CBS San Francisco

Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
Lookout Santa Cruz

Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money

Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
San José Spotlight

Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep

A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
PLANetizen

New Downtown Master Plan for Danville, California

Jeanita Lyman reports on a new master plan for Danville, just prior to a vote by the Danville City Council to approve the plan. The article cites Jill Bergman, Danville's business and economic development director, to describe the plan as a response to the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
calmatters.network

Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers

A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city’s Utilities Department. The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.
kalw.org

A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws

According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
