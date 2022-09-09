Read full article on original website
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police to host women’s career expo
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are a woman in the Midstate looking for a job, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are holding a women’s career expo on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the State Police Academy in Hershey, Pennsylvania. State Police invite women ages 18-39 to the expo...
abc27.com
Dauphin County part of opioid settlement payments
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is getting money as part of an opioid settlement, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Sept. 12. Dauphin County is getting $11.4 million; Another $2 million is going to the district attorney’s office, which will help them better fight the opioid crisis.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit closed for crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg remains closed after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 remains closed. The crash was reported by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike shortly before 9 a.m.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania doctor pleads guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
PennLive.com
Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally at Pa. Capitol
State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon County, fourth from left, takes part in the 17th annual “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” rally held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, September 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
abc27.com
Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the...
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
abc27.com
Harrisburg gas prices down 33 cents in past month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices in Harrisburg have been continuing to drop for the past 13 weeks. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Harrisburg has fallen 6.4 cents a gallon in the last week. The average price of gas in Harrisburg today is $3.93/gallon, which is an increase of 67.8 cents/gallon since last year.
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
abc27.com
Lockdown lifted at Harrisburg school after report of weapon; second in the Midstate today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school. The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Administrators conducted a search of...
abc27.com
Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
