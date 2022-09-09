Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
Group of thieves steal multiple cars from Raleigh dealership
Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple Raleigh businesses are cleaning up from a crime spree Sunday morning. First, five cars were stolen from a dealership and then the thieves tried to use one of those stolen cars to smash their way into another store. Police told WRAL News those thieves are...
chapelboro.com
Gunshots Along Caldwell Street Lead to Chapel Hill Police Investigation
The Chapel Hill Police Department says it is investigating reports and evidence of gunfire in a residential area during Sunday evening. A release from the department shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday said officers arrived near Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane after receiving reports of gun shots before 5:30 p.m. While police said there were no victims from gunfire, responding officers found evidence “that shots had been fired in the area.”
WRAL
Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court. Connor Morgan Terrell, 23, of Mebane is charged with communicating threats of mass violence...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
cbs17
Neglect history seen in CPS reports before Cary mom charged with murder of her 2 toddlers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public records show that Child Protective Services had a report filed against a Cary mother for neglect, just 19 days before police said she murdered her two daughters. The last report was dated July 8. CPS workers determined the allegations did not require them to...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
Knightdale residents want stricter rules for outdoor shooting
Knightdale, N.C. — People who live in Knightdale on Tuesday will have another opportunity to voice their concerns about the Wake County outdoor shooting ordinance. The county hasn’t updated its regulation for outdoor shooting in unincorporated areas in 20 years. This new push for change comes after more...
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
cbs17
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
cbs17
Teen felon and man busted in Durham rolling gunbattle through crime scene in late June, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday. The incident began as gunfire at...
