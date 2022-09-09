ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham police: Man killed, 3 injured in shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department on Sunday was investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured. Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Carolina Highway 55. When they arrived, they found three men...
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
FOX8 News

Kitten set on fire, killed in motel in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police. At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard. The caller said that a person set a fire inside […]
GREENSBORO, NC
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#3600
chapelboro.com

Gunshots Along Caldwell Street Lead to Chapel Hill Police Investigation

The Chapel Hill Police Department says it is investigating reports and evidence of gunfire in a residential area during Sunday evening. A release from the department shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday said officers arrived near Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane after receiving reports of gun shots before 5:30 p.m. While police said there were no victims from gunfire, responding officers found evidence “that shots had been fired in the area.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court. Connor Morgan Terrell, 23, of Mebane is charged with communicating threats of mass violence...
MEBANE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Knightdale residents want stricter rules for outdoor shooting

Knightdale, N.C. — People who live in Knightdale on Tuesday will have another opportunity to voice their concerns about the Wake County outdoor shooting ordinance. The county hasn’t updated its regulation for outdoor shooting in unincorporated areas in 20 years. This new push for change comes after more...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WNCT

Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
DURHAM, NC
