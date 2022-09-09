The Chapel Hill Police Department says it is investigating reports and evidence of gunfire in a residential area during Sunday evening. A release from the department shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday said officers arrived near Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane after receiving reports of gun shots before 5:30 p.m. While police said there were no victims from gunfire, responding officers found evidence “that shots had been fired in the area.”

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO