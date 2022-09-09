Perhaps no team in the Pac-12 has worked the transfer portal harder than Southern California. The Trojans have 33 players who previously played at other four-year universities on their roster. In contrast, Stanford has just one. For USC, it was out of necessity. New coach Lincoln Riley was tasked with replacing 21 scholarship players who went to the portal following the 2021 season, including quarterback Kedon Slovis. Star receiver Drake London was among the 16 Trojans who declared for the NFL draft. The NCAA’s rule change allowing players to transfer once without sitting out for a season opened the floodgates. Added to the mix was the COVID-19 rule that gave some players an extra year of eligibility.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO