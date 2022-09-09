Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Will progressives sink Manchin's deal?
WILL PROGRESSIVES PERMIT PERMITTING?— House progressives are once again balking at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), this time on a proposal to streamline energy project permits. But many Democrats are wary of highlighting intra-party divisions as they head into the midterm stretch and want desperately to avoid brinkmanship over a government shutdown for which the public would blame Democratic infighting.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Washington revs up for a stacked week
THE WEEK —Today:DONALD TRUMP faces 10 a.m. deadline to respond to DOJ’s appeal of Judge AILEEN CANNON’s special master order. JOE BIDEN travels to Boston for a speech on cancer policy. Senate returns for votes. … Tuesday: August consumer price index data released. White House hosts event celebrating passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The House returns for votes. Primaries in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. … Wednesday: Biden travels to Michigan for the Detroit Auto Show. Congressional Women’s Softball Game. … Saturday: The Bidens head to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral (which is next week).
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood
A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
Friends No More: Chelsea Clinton Has Not Spoken To Ivanka Trump After She 'Went To The Dark Side’
It seems as though the Clintons lost more than just an election in November 2016. Chelsea Clinton revealed she has not spoken to her former friend Ivanka Trump ever since she switched over to the "dark side" nearly six years ago. "I would say we were friends," said the 42-year-old during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 8. "She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark...
Mark Cuban Goes Nuclear at Elizabeth Warren on a Hot Issue
The entrepreneur Mark Cuban is known for not mincing his words. This quality has made him popular with a general public that's tired of political correctness and stonewalling. You're surely better off not finding yourself in the crosshairs of the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise. Now, however, Sen....
Trump judges are on a tear
The former president's appointees to the bench have been more partisan and often rule in Trump's favor.
Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Says You Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
According to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, the network’s police-backing viewers should no longer “blindly back the blue” due to the FBI’s supposedly biased treatment of their favorite twice-impeached ex-president.Amid the fallout from the feds’ raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, the former president and his allies have relentlessly raged against the bureau, wildly accused agents of planting evidence, and even called for the FBI to be defunded. Additionally, MAGA media has fumed over a so-called “two-tiered justice system” that has “unfairly” targeted Trump and conservatives.Trump drew even more fuel for his ire against the Justice Department this...
Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, former CNN anchor and a pioneering Black journalist remembered for his blunt question at a presidential debate and calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 from Baghdad as it was under attack, has died. He was 82. He died of pneumonia, unrelated to COVID-19, on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive. A former CBS and ABC newsman, Shaw took a chance and accepted an offer to become CNN’s chief anchor at its launch in 1980. He later reported before a camera hurriedly set up in a newsroom after the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Regan. He retired at age 61 in 2001.
POLITICO
A House committee is asking the National Archives if there are any other missing records from Trump's White House.
It's unclear if the Archives would be able to answer that question. Questions for the archives: A key House panel asked the National Archives to determine whether any of former President Donald Trump’s White House records were still unaccounted for or potentially still in his possession after the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, according to a letter dated Tuesday.
Ana Navarro brings up Jan. 6 during 9/11 discussion on 'The View,' says 'it should be about being an American'
Hosts of "The View" discussed the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Monday, and co-host Ana Navarro brought up Jan. 6 to argue that there are times "where there should be no politics." "Much like we did during the pandemic, in the early days of the pandemic, where people...
Opinion: Liz is Losing Big and Running Out of Time
Aug. 16th has been circled on many a calendar for months now as the most significant date on the 2022 primary calendar. With only 1 day left, here’s how that’s shaking out. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, FiveThirtyEight Polling, The Casper Star Tribune, and The Associated Press.
GOP Lawmaker Honors 'Hero' Jan. 6 Rioter With A Post-Prison Gift
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas presented Dr. Simone Gold with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, which she stormed during the 2021 insurrection.
POLITICO
Newsom goes on air
THE BUZZ: It can become hard to differentiate the ballot initiative deluge as Californians get bombarded with advertisements. But only one appeal will feature Gov. Gavin Newsom himself. The governor cut his first ballot initiative television spot of the cycle to help defeat Proposition 30, an electric-vehicle-funding tax hike on...
How lawyers from one giant DC firm influenced Trump's Supreme Court picks
Servants of the Damned author David Enrich says lawyers from the firm of Jones Day were deeply embedded in the Trump White House — and helped create policy designed to limit the federal government.
POLITICO
The Capitol Hill trade policy cleanup
With help from Doug Palmer, Ari Hawkins and Sarah Anne Aarup. — House lawmakers are back in D.C. this week, which means it’s time to get to work cleaning up the trade policy mess they created to pass the CHIPS for America Act over the summer. — The EU...
