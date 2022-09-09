ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisa, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish

Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Job Training#Millard College
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery

I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wymt.com

AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
BELLEVUE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
LYON COUNTY, KY
etxview.com

Disaster mission team ‘Christ in Action’ arrives in Eastern Kentucky

More than a month after devastating flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky, churches and out-of-state relief teams are continuing to respond. A Virginia-based missionary team called Christ in Action has been deployed to the First Christian Church on Chloe Road in Pike County. Christ in Action Director of Operations Chris Zitzmann...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy