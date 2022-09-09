Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear the expansion of Renfro Supply Co. in Williamsburg. The expansion is supposed to bring 25 jobs and a nearly $8.5 million investment to the area. Renfro Supply Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesalers, according to a release from the...
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
Fox 19
12 Northern Kentucky bourbon bars make national list of America’s best
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Twelve Northern Kentucky establishments are among the best places to get a bourbon in the nation, according to this year’s list from The Bourbon Review. Eleven of the 12 Northern Kentucky bars made the coveted list in 2021. This year’s new entrant is Purple Poulet,...
WLWT 5
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
wymt.com
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
wkyufm.org
‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish
Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
spectrumnews1.com
'We all know that you can't teach a hungry child': Kentucky man plans to travel the nation to demo healthy school meals
RICHMOND, Ky. — School cafeterias across the nation and Kentucky continue to experience supply chain issues. "We all know that you can't teach a hungry child," said Scott Anderson, a former food service director. But Anderson hopes to ease those burdens by offering practical solutions to school districts across...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
wymt.com
AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
WUKY
FEMA claim approvals in eastern Kentucky increase following criticism out of Frankfort and Washington
In the aftermath of the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky, Beshear and others have been vocal about their concerns when it comes to denied FEMA claims for individual assistance. "We're now up to 52% of all applications that have been made having been approved for at least some level of...
WLWT 5
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
etxview.com
Disaster mission team ‘Christ in Action’ arrives in Eastern Kentucky
More than a month after devastating flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky, churches and out-of-state relief teams are continuing to respond. A Virginia-based missionary team called Christ in Action has been deployed to the First Christian Church on Chloe Road in Pike County. Christ in Action Director of Operations Chris Zitzmann...
AAA: Crude price fall, pushing pump prices lower — Kentucky gas is seven center lower on the week
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 5 cents to $3.73. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million b/d to 8.73 million b/d last week. According to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by...
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season.
