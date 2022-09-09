Read full article on original website
The Impact Of Demographic Change On Asset Allocation – BNP
BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) reveals the key findings of its latest survey conducted by Coalition Greenwich on how demographic change has and continues to impact asset allocation decisions. 74% of respondents indicated that demographic change has already impacted asset allocation decisions. 95% cited new technologies as...
The USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?
Ukraine’s military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
In Which Alternative Strategies Are Allocators Currently Interested?
The hedge fund industry is dynamic, comprising of numerous strategies that attract varying degrees of interest over time. Demand for each strategy is impacted by many variables including capital market valuations, expectations of economic growth, inflation, market liquidity, and risk appetite, among others. The Life Lessons That Helped Charlie Munger...
Nerves Frayed On Financial Markets As Inflation Still Proves Very Hot To Handle
FTSE 100 ends down 1.1% after US inflation comes in higher. The dollar strengthens against the Euro and sterling. “Nerves are frayed on financial markets amid worries that inflation is still proving very hot to handle for the US Federal Reserve. Investors have turned highly skittish again, retreating further away from risky assets, and sending stocks sliding on Wall Street.
Chancellor wants to scrap bankers’ bonus cap to boost City of London
The new chancellor wants to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, in a move that could further widen the gulf between rich and poor as recession looms.The cap was introduced after the 2008 financial crash – as part of moves to reduce the risk-taking that caused it – but Kwasi Kwarteng believes the rules make it harder to attract top staff to the City of London.The Treasury says no decisions have been taken and Boris Johnson backed away from taking the step because he feared the political backlash during the cost of living emergency.Keir Starmer had accused the then...
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Typically when the stock market goes into ‘risk-off’ mode, biotechnology companies get hit harder than most. Not this year. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is down year-to-date but outperforming the broader market by a decent margin. The unusual bear market alpha stems from a variety of factors, including depressed valuations heading into 2022 and, in recent months, a string of favorable drug development headlines.
Hedge Fund Returns Down -0.6% In August 2022
The monthly Hedge Fund Report for April 2022 from the Citco group of companies (Citco), the asset servicer with $1.8 trillion in assets under administration (AuA). Hedge fund performance dipped marginally in August, with funds in the Equities and Multi-Strategy categories seeing declines in performance which countered gains made by most other types of strategy.
These Are The 10 Biggest Social Money Cryptocurrencies
Social tokens are the new emerging trend in the crypto market. In simple words, they are a cryptocurrency that a person, creators, influencers, brands or organizations can use to monetize themselves. These tokens help to eliminate the middlemen, allowing creators to keep all their earned money, as well as retain...
Inery Acquires Investment From Metavest at $128m Valuation
Singapore, Singapore, 14th September, 2022, Chainwire. Inery a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment from web3-focused blockchain VC firm Metavest in the first week of September at the valuation of $128m. Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web3. It provides...
In Hong Kong, mourning the Queen has another purpose: defying China
Thousands of people in Hong Kong have turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, in one of the largest public gatherings since China clamped down on shows of political dissent in the former British colony more than two years ago.
Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan Film Bodies Team for Incubator Lab in Busan
The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) has partnered with the Singapore Film Commission (SFC), the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) for the inaugural Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab). An incubator program for scriptwriters, directors, producers to work on developing scripts and film projects under lectures and the guidance of regional and international experts in scriptwriting, directing, producing, distribution, and markets and festivals, mylab focuses on projects at an early stage of development, with a team of scriptwriter, director and/or producer attached, targeted at regional or international audiences. It aims...
Third Point Backtracks On ESPN
What’s New In Activism – Third Point Backtracks On ESPN. Third Point Partners’ Dan Loeb backtracked on his push for a spinoff of sports broadcaster ESPN after parent Walt Disney rejected the idea. Over the weekend, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek told several media outlets that he...
Great News For Energy Stocks
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The CPI report rattled the market. Treasury yields have soared. In my opinion, the Fed should raise key interest rates 100 basis points next week to get more in line with market rates. The more they raise rates next week, the more likely they’ll have a more dovish FOMC statement.
Madison Investments 2Q22 Commentary: Inflation And Profitability In The New Economy
Madison Investments commentary for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. After hitting an all-time peak on the first trading day of 2022, it’s been all downhill for the S&P 500 index since. In fact, the 19.96% drop through the end of June is the worst first half of a calendar year for the index in over 50 years.
The Strategic Squeeze
Thanks to reading Spencer Jakab’s book, The Revolution That Wasn’t, we’ve been thinking about what it is like to be in a short position when overwhelming demand affects prices. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was created for our National Defense and/or a temporary crisis in oil production.
