Broome County roadwork scheduled for next week
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following road work is set to take place across the county beginning on Monday, September 12th.
- Culverts will be replaced on Dunham Hill & River Rds.
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on Trim St.
- Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill, Hale Eddy, Industrial Park, and Pixley Rds., & Broome Parkway
- Drainage will be repaired on Bunn Hill & Hooper Rds., as well as Maple St.
- The Highway Division will continue clearing roadside hazards & trees
- Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
