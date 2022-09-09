Broome County roadwork scheduled for next week

As of 7:50 p.m. NYSEG reports power to almost all households in Chemung County has been restored. There are still 110 customers without power, primarily located within Elmira, which are expected to be fixed by 10:00 p.m., according to NYSEG. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s […]

ELMIRA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO