ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County roadwork scheduled for next week

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJcZo_0hoyTu3100

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following road work is set to take place across the county beginning on Monday, September 12th.

  • Culverts will be replaced on Dunham Hill & River Rds.
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on Trim St.
  • Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill, Hale Eddy, Industrial Park, and Pixley Rds., & Broome Parkway
  • Drainage will be repaired on Bunn Hill & Hooper Rds., as well as Maple St.
  • The Highway Division will continue clearing roadside hazards & trees
  • Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Portion of a road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks with detour

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca will close for two weeks. The Tompkins County Highway Department says Game Farm Road from Stevenson Road to Ellis Hollow Road will close on Monday, September 19th for repair work. A detour from Turkey Hill Road to Stevenson Road will be in place.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Power outages reported in Elmira

As of 7:50 p.m. NYSEG reports power to almost all households in Chemung County has been restored. There are still 110 customers without power, primarily located within Elmira, which are expected to be fixed by 10:00 p.m., according to NYSEG. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Government
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Broome#Dunham Hill River Rds#Caldwell Hill#Broome Parkway Drainage#Bunn Hill Hooper Rds#Copyright 2022#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
NewsChannel 36

Fatal crash in Ithaca leaves one man dead

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- New York State Police at Ithaca are investigating reports of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 8:00 a. m. An investigation was conducted at the scene and it was determined in the...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New Reconstruction Begins along Glenwood Avenue

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham visited construction crews along Glenwood Ave today. The mayor announced details of the 1.2 million dollar reconstruction project. The project includes removal of trolley tracks and subbase, new pavement, curbs, and sidewalks, and upgrades to the underground sewer and water systems. Mayor Kraham says this is the issue they received the most calls about at city hall.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts

ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy