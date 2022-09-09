Read full article on original website
Federal judge hears testimony on state’s plan to transfer youth to Angola
Civil rights attorneys attempting to block a state plan to transfer incarcerated kids to a facility on the campus of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola began presenting their case in federal court on Tuesday, the first in what is likely to be a multi-day hearing this week in front of Judge Shelly Dick of U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge.
Methanol company on its own to resolve stalled $2.2 billion project after St. James Parish rejects rezoning bid
The St. James Parish Council on Wednesday effectively rejected a bid to allow for industrial development in a neighborhood currently zoned residential, leaving the land’s owner — the South Louisiana Methanol (SLM) company — on its own to resolve a stalled $2.2 billion project on the site.
State turns over documents related to housing youth at Angola
On Wednesday evening, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice turned over documents related to the state’s plan to move some incarcerated youth to a facility housed within the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola to civil rights attorneys who have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of the kids who could potentially be transferred there.
St. James Parish approves solar farm moratorium
The St. James Parish Council on Wednesday approved a commercial solar farm moratorium that could last through the end of March 2023, while a study, commissioned by the parish, on the economic and environmental impacts of such projects remains pending. The council approved the moratorium in a 6-1 vote. The...
