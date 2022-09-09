ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State turns over documents related to housing youth at Angola

On Wednesday evening, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice turned over documents related to the state’s plan to move some incarcerated youth to a facility housed within the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola to civil rights attorneys who have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of the kids who could potentially be transferred there.
St. James Parish approves solar farm moratorium

The St. James Parish Council on Wednesday approved a commercial solar farm moratorium that could last through the end of March 2023, while a study, commissioned by the parish, on the economic and environmental impacts of such projects remains pending. The council approved the moratorium in a 6-1 vote. The...
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

