mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1 in Super 7 poll
Belfry made the biggest leap this week in the Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll following last week’s 24-21 victory over perennial power Louisville Central. The Pirates moved from fifth to second behind top-ranked Pikeville. The two will meet this Friday night at Hillard Howard Field. Johnson Central...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville tops LCC; JC, P’burg girls post wins
Pikeville’s goalkeeper Bryson Collins stopped 14 shots between the pipes as the Panthers defeated Letcher Central, 4-2, on a match played at Cougar Field on Monday night. Colin Keene had a pair of goals while Jacob Rogers and Keyton Looney added one each. William Bolling and Nathan Kiser net...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Paintsville moves to 17-2; Little reaches milestone
The Paintsville Lady Tigers, coming off play in the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tenn., defeated cross-town rival Johnson Central, 3-0, in a match played at home on Monday night. Hailey Little had 10 kills and three serving acers in the 25-21, 25-10, and 25-16 win. She surpassed 1,500 kills...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central blanks Belfry boys; JC, P’burg girls win
Johnson Central limited Belfry to just two shots on goal as the Golden Eagles shut out the Pirates, 2-0, in a match played at Jim Matney Field on Saturday. Brayden Staniford scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Shawn Amis, and then Sawyer Crum added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Paintsville edged by Somerset in OT
Paintsville was not playing for a second overtime against Somerset. Head coach Trevor Hoskins rolled the dice as quarterback AJ James’ two-point conversion pass was batted away as the Briar Jumpers left Memorial Field with a hard-fought 35-34 win on Friday night. James passed for 174 yards and four...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: JC falls short in battle with Ohio powerhouse Ironton
Johnson Central was just one big play away from a potential upset win over Ohio power Ironton in the nightcap of the Gridiron Classic played at Tanks Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The Golden Eagles closed to within five points early in the final quarter before the Fighting Tigers added...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tug Valley scores road win at Symmes Valley
The Tug Valley Panthers went on the road to Symmes Valley, Ohio and came away with 27-6 win on Friday night. It marks the seventh time in program history the Panthers have started a season 3-0. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He added 52...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers stumble in road loss at Winfield
Chapmanville’s struggles against Winfield continued Friday night as the Tigers fell, 47-14, losing to the Generals for a fourth straight year. Quarterback Brody Dalton tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Adam Mullins in the first period and then added a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth. The Tigers, now...
mountain-topmedia.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Kirkland named offensive POW
The Mid-South Conference has announced that University of Pikeville quarterback Lee Kirkland was named Offensive Player of the Week. Kirkland is the first UPIKE quarterback since Sani Warren in 2017 to win this great recognition. After becoming the first UPIKE quarterback since A.J. Graham in 2013 to throw for over...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in Floyd crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
mountain-topmedia.com
Report of stolen car leads police to meth trafficking arrest
IVEL, Ky. — Police called to a report of a stolen vehicle ended up making a drug trafficking arrest instead. Police were called to the Alpike Motel, at Ivel, Friday evening, over a report that a stolen vehicle was there. When officers arrived, they discovered Michael Zienkiewicz, 30, of Pikeville, trying to get into the car, because the keys were locked inside.
mountain-topmedia.com
Police arrest one man, look for another, as camera catches porch pirates in the act
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One Pike County man was arrested and police continue to search for another in connection with a case of porch piracy. Elkhorn City Police received complaints of two men stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City, and one homeowner caught the men in the act on video. The video, which police reviewed, reportedly shows the men walking onto a porch and taking packages that had been left earlier by a delivery driver.
