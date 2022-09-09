ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One Pike County man was arrested and police continue to search for another in connection with a case of porch piracy. Elkhorn City Police received complaints of two men stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City, and one homeowner caught the men in the act on video. The video, which police reviewed, reportedly shows the men walking onto a porch and taking packages that had been left earlier by a delivery driver.

