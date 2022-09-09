Read full article on original website
Related
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in Floyd crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central drops heartbreaker to Leslie County
Floyd Central had a blocked punt returned 67 yards for a touchdown late in the game and the Jaguars fell to Leslie County, 20-14, on Friday night. Quarterback Max Martin ran for a score and tossed a TD pass to Blake Adams as Central fell to 0-4. Martin passed for 94 yards and ran for 33.
mountain-topmedia.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Kirkland named offensive POW
The Mid-South Conference has announced that University of Pikeville quarterback Lee Kirkland was named Offensive Player of the Week. Kirkland is the first UPIKE quarterback since Sani Warren in 2017 to win this great recognition. After becoming the first UPIKE quarterback since A.J. Graham in 2013 to throw for over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central blanks Belfry boys; JC, P’burg girls win
Johnson Central limited Belfry to just two shots on goal as the Golden Eagles shut out the Pirates, 2-0, in a match played at Jim Matney Field on Saturday. Brayden Staniford scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Shawn Amis, and then Sawyer Crum added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cogar leads Logan past Wayne
Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar passed four 282 yards and four touchdowns to power the Wildcats to a 31-7 win over Wayne in a game played at Willis/Nisbet Stadium on Friday night. Cogar had TD passes of 24, 56, 6, and 24 yards as Logan improved to 3-0. Receiver Aiden Slack...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tug Valley scores road win at Symmes Valley
The Tug Valley Panthers went on the road to Symmes Valley, Ohio and came away with 27-6 win on Friday night. It marks the seventh time in program history the Panthers have started a season 3-0. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He added 52...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Paintsville edged by Somerset in OT
Paintsville was not playing for a second overtime against Somerset. Head coach Trevor Hoskins rolled the dice as quarterback AJ James’ two-point conversion pass was batted away as the Briar Jumpers left Memorial Field with a hard-fought 35-34 win on Friday night. James passed for 174 yards and four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Martin County defense pitches shutout
Martin County dominated from the very outset and the Cardinals turned up the defensive heat to knock off Knott Central, 41-0, in a game played at The Rock on Friday night. The Cardinals ended a two-game losing streak and evened their record at 2-2. Martin County running back Dawson Mills...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCoy’s last-second field goal rallies Belfry past Central
Belfry milked the final five minutes off the clock to get into position to kick a potential game-winning field goal. Kicker Aiden McCoy had to boot a second field goal, after a penalty on Louisville Central, nullified the first attempt, splitting the uprights and setting off a celebration as the Pirates beat the Yellowjackets, 24-21, at Haywood Stadium on Friday night.
Comments / 0