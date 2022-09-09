ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ram, Salisbury repeat in men's doubles | US Open updates

 3 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury became the second team in the professional era to repeat as U.S. Open men's doubles champions, beating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The top-seeded team joined the Hall of Fame duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1995 and '96 as the only teams to go back-to-back in New York since 1968.

Salisbury ensured he will remain the No. 1 player in the doubles rankings with his 17th straight U.S. Open win, combining men's and mixed doubles.

Koolhof and Skupski, the No. 2 seeds, were playing at the U.S. Open for the first time as a team.

1:25 p.m.

The men's singles semifinals highlight the day at the U.S. Open, where play on Arthur Ashe Stadium began with the men's doubles final.

The top-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were seeking a second straight U.S. Open title in that match against the No. 2 seeds, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

That would be followed by the first semifinal between No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 27 Karen Kkachanov. Ruud was trying to reach his second major final, having lost to Rafael Nadal at this year's French Open. The other three semifinalists have all reached that level for the first time.

The night match pits No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006.

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

