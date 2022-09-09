ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

WGNtv.com

Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
City
kanecountyconnects.com

Rebuilding Kane County: Major Transportation Projects in the Works

Seven construction projects are planned or scheduled to get underway this fall in Kane County by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). The state is spending more than $23 million to improve safety and mobility in the following areas of the County:. • U.S. 20 (Grant Highway) from Getty Road...
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

For or Against? Winnebago County leaders split on SAFE-T act which eliminates cash bail

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned Monday night about how the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the “SAFE-T Act,” affects the Stateline. A Winnebago County board member read a resolution in opposition of the SAFE-T Act at Monday night’s meeting, urging its repeal in the state legislature. Rockford State […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Darin Lahood
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 7-8

ROCHELLE — On Sept. 7 at 12:44 p.m. Joseph J. Polivka, 78, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and transferred. On Sept. 8 at 10:50 p.m. Anna C. Sexton, 32, of Dixon was arrested on two outstanding Lee County warrants and transferred. All individuals are considered innocent until...
ROCHELLE, IL
Q985

20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
#Rec#Appreciation Day#State#The Rochelle City Council
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
villageoflisle.org

Electronics & Clothing Recycling Event Saturday, September 17th

Do you have items to get rid of after a busy summer? Now is your chance to recycle your old electronics. An electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, September 17th, in the Commuter Parking Lot just west of Village Hall on Burlington Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to noon. CRTs, flat screen and projection TVs will be accepted for a small fee ($25/$35) depending on size. (Sorry, appliances of any type or size will not be accepted). This event is open to all residents of DuPage County.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Here are the signs of chronic wasting disease in deer

THOMSON, Ill. — For the first time in over four years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will speak directly to hunters about a deadly disease infecting deer and elk — chronic wasting disease. The first meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, is one of five the IDNR will...
THOMSON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

A hurtful and divisive symbol

I will admit, I find it odd that in 2022 some people still fly the Confederate flag. And I don’t just mean people in Mississippi – I mean people in Illinois. I mean people in Ogle County. I remember when I was in the Air Force stationed in...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois father accused of poisoning children

INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and...
INVERNESS, IL
WIFR

Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue. 18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved. Rockford police tweeted...
ROCKFORD, IL

