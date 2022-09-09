Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
It’s time to get cheesy! The Green County Cheese Days are back in 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s billed as the oldest food fest in the Midwest — it’s the Green County Cheese days in Monroe!. The festival only happens every other year, but it will be in full swing on Sept. 16-18, 2022. The 2022 Green County Cheese Days...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Blues, Brews and Bar-B- Cue on the Dixon Riverfront Saturday was Anything but Blue
Saturday evening there was a nice breeze blowing and on the Dixon Riverfront, the sound of world-class blues music could be heard. It was the return of the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Cue. Throughout the picture perfect day three renowned Blues performers came and entertained the crowd of people who came....
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
WGNtv.com
Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
kanecountyconnects.com
Rebuilding Kane County: Major Transportation Projects in the Works
Seven construction projects are planned or scheduled to get underway this fall in Kane County by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). The state is spending more than $23 million to improve safety and mobility in the following areas of the County:. • U.S. 20 (Grant Highway) from Getty Road...
93-year-old ‘Sears house’ in Crystal Lake nears landmark status
For shoppers who are familiar with the long, slow decline of Sears, it can be hard to explain the retailer’s reach a century ago. Sears was the Amazon of its day. Between 1908 and 1940 you could even buy a house out of the Sears catalog.
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
For or Against? Winnebago County leaders split on SAFE-T act which eliminates cash bail
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned Monday night about how the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the “SAFE-T Act,” affects the Stateline. A Winnebago County board member read a resolution in opposition of the SAFE-T Act at Monday night’s meeting, urging its repeal in the state legislature. Rockford State […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 7-8
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 7 at 12:44 p.m. Joseph J. Polivka, 78, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and transferred. On Sept. 8 at 10:50 p.m. Anna C. Sexton, 32, of Dixon was arrested on two outstanding Lee County warrants and transferred. All individuals are considered innocent until...
100fmrockford.com
Who has the best tamales in Rockford? Here’s who won the crown at Tamale Fest
ROCKFORD — The Taco Shop 815 earned the crown for the best tamales in town on Saturday at the sixth annual Tamale Fest, a celebration that combines community, culture, music and food. The annual event is hosted by MASA, or Mexico Americanos Saliendo Adelante, and Miracle Mile Rockford. The...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
villageoflisle.org
Electronics & Clothing Recycling Event Saturday, September 17th
Do you have items to get rid of after a busy summer? Now is your chance to recycle your old electronics. An electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, September 17th, in the Commuter Parking Lot just west of Village Hall on Burlington Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to noon. CRTs, flat screen and projection TVs will be accepted for a small fee ($25/$35) depending on size. (Sorry, appliances of any type or size will not be accepted). This event is open to all residents of DuPage County.
Illinois SAFE-T Act sparks concern that more criminals will be let go
We've been talking a lot about Illinois' SAFE-T Act. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin joined FOX 32 Chicago to break down both sides of the cash bail system.
Here are the signs of chronic wasting disease in deer
THOMSON, Ill. — For the first time in over four years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will speak directly to hunters about a deadly disease infecting deer and elk — chronic wasting disease. The first meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, is one of five the IDNR will...
Rochelle News-Leader
A hurtful and divisive symbol
I will admit, I find it odd that in 2022 some people still fly the Confederate flag. And I don’t just mean people in Mississippi – I mean people in Illinois. I mean people in Ogle County. I remember when I was in the Air Force stationed in...
Illinois Food Truck Serves Up Tacos So Good You’ll Cry Happy Tears
You can question my credibility when it comes to music preferences, the sports teams I follow, and even what I'm binge-watching, but you can not question my taste for food. When it comes to food trucks I know what I'm talking about, especially if it involves tacos. I would not...
Illinois father accused of poisoning children
INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and...
WIFR
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue. 18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved. Rockford police tweeted...
