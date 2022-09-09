Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Wayne County Republicans urged primary poll workers, watchers to break Michigan election rules
On the night before Michigan's primary election in August, Wayne County Republican Party leaders held a virtual training session for poll workers and partisan poll observers. During that video call, the party leaders encouraged people to break election rules. A recording of that training includes this exchange between Wayne County...
michiganradio.org
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
michiganradio.org
Check out Michigan Radio's Fall 2022 fund drive thank you gifts
Michigan Radio brings you so much. News and information, conversations and local voices. Now, when you become a monthly donor, we'll bring you even more with one of our brand new thank you gifts!. Donate now to get your gift!
michiganradio.org
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
Comments / 0