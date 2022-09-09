While you wait for student debt forgiveness, 'don't refinance your federal loans,' warns expert: Do these 5 things instead

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
FOXBusiness
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
These student-loan borrowers are left out of Biden's $10,000 in debt cancellation
Borrowers who have incomes over $125,000 or loans through private companies are among the ones left out of Biden's debt forgiveness.
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
'It feels like enslavement': This working mom owes $240,000 in student loans. Now she's fighting for full cancellation to live her American Dream 'freely.'
"It always feels like we're drowning, and as soon as we come up for air, we're pushed back under again." Richelle Brooks, a principal in South LA, said.
Elizabeth Warren points out Mitch McConnell graduated from a school that cost $330 a year amid his criticisms of Biden's student-loan forgiveness: 'He can spare us the lectures on fairness'
After Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness, McConnell called the relief "astonishingly unfair." Sen. Warren pushed back.
A police officer with $85,000 in student debt is only able to afford a life-saving surgery because of the payment pause: 'Whatever I have left always goes to student loans. Now that's going to medical bills.'
Henry only stays at his job for the health insurance. "I don't have $60,000 sitting in my sock to get this heart transplant done," he said.
I’m 65 and have $300,000 in student debt. I and other older debtors are going on strike
On Wednesday, the White House announced its long-awaited debt cancellation plan. Joe Biden will erase $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The federal student loan payment moratorium will also be extended until December 31. Sadly, this news does almost nothing for...
Meet a Republican who's getting all of his student loans forgiven but thinks Biden's debt relief plan is unfair: 'I don't really view this policy as just.'
"It would absolutely make an impact on myself and my family's future," Matthew, 28, told Insider. But he thinks the policy should be more targeted.
Motley Fool
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score
Are you thinking about canceling your credit card? Maybe you don't want to pay the annual fee, or you're not using the rewards program enough to benefit. While there are plenty of good reasons to cancel your credit card, you should understand how closing your account could negatively affect your credit score.
AOL Corp
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. The first payment, a maximum of $841, was issued on Sept. 1. The second payment,...
Social Security Income: First half of $1,682 SSI this month to be sent in just four days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two September payments in less than a week.
Sen. Marco Rubio — who called student debt cancellation 'unfair' — said he had $100,000 in student loans but paid it off by writing a book
Sen. Marco Rubio received an $800,000 book advance to write his memoir, which he said was the only reason he was able to pay off his student loans.
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
