While you wait for student debt forgiveness, 'don't refinance your federal loans,' warns expert: Do these 5 things instead

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.

13 DAYS AGO